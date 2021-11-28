ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Jim Harbaugh Says Michigan’s Win Over Ohio State Is “Just The Beginning”

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GCRsH_0d8Du6vv00

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh got his first win in six tries against Ohio State on Saturday afternoon and now believes this could be start of the recently one-sided rivalry turning the other way.

“It feels like the beginning,” Harbaugh said during his postgame press conference. “Just everything about the team – every day, every week, every month, going back to the beginning of this year, it’s always felt like the beginning.

"You accomplish one goal and go to the next and the next and the next, and now winning the East championship and onto the Big Ten championship next week.”

Jim Harbaugh Takes Shot At Ryan Day Following Michigan's 42-27 Win Over Ohio State

The Wolverines, who had lost 17 of the last 19 games against the Buckeyes, will now play either Iowa or Wisconsin at Lucas Oil Stadium with the conference title and, presumably, a trip to the College Football Playoff on the line.

A victory in Indianapolis would give Michigan its first Big Ten title since 2004.

“It feels like the best one,” Harbaugh said when asked where this win stacks up in his career. “It really does. We’ll continue to do what we do, move on with humble hearts. Greatness doesn’t fear consequences. Fearless but not careless. Onward. That’s how it feels.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Brendan on Twitter:

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tom Brady Had Cool Message For Jim Harbaugh On Monday

Jim Harbaugh finally got over the hump and led Michigan to a historic victory over Ohio State this past weekend. The win marked the first time the Wolverines had beaten the Buckeyes in the last decade and the first time that the 57-year-old had beaten his rivals as the program’s head coach.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan OC Josh Gattis commits all-time dumb move

Michigan got its first football win over rival Ohio State in 10 years, and they’re acting like they want to go another 10 years before they get another win in the series. First you had Jim Harbaugh taking a dig at Ryan Day after Michigan overpowered Ohio State 42-27 in the Big House on Saturday. Two days later, it was Josh Gattis talking trash.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan College Sports
Cleveland.com

Should Ohio State’s Ryan Day shake up his coaching staff like Jim Harbaugh did with Michigan? College football Monday Madness

COLUMBUS, Ohio — “No cheering in the press box” is a sacrosanct policy among reporters, but it does not apply to everyone who shares that space. In most stadiums, the home and visiting coaches’ boxes are adjacent to areas occupied by media. When Vincent Gray tackled Chris Olave to force a turnover on downs in the final minute of Saturday’s 42-27 Michigan victory, the Wolverine coaches could finally let loose.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

Ohio State Week, Jim Harbaugh's Press Conference, Significance of The Game

Michigan vs. Ohio State. Not much more needs to be said. The Wolverines and Buckeyes are on a collision course with each other and the winner gets to represent the Big Ten East in the title game in Indianapolis and likely 25% of the College Football Playoff picture. Michigan is currently an 8.5-point underdog, which we discuss in this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast, but there's a decent handful of people that think this year is Michigan's year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Calls Loss “A Failure,” Bryson Shaw Says Ohio State Run Defense Was “Embarrassing,” Aidan Hutchinson Says Buckeyes Were “Disrespecting Us”

Any clocks counting the days since Michigan last beat Ohio State were reset on Saturday. The Buckeyes' eight-game rivalry win streak came crashing down in a 42-27 loss at the Big House, and given that Ohio State hadn't suffered a defeat at the hands of its archrival since 2011, the aftermath of the loss was rather novel.
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Buckeye Forums
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
FanSided

5 transfer destinations for former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler is leaving the Oklahoma football program by way of the transfer portal. In the catastrophic aftermath of Bedlam, former Oklahoma starting quarterback Spencer Rattler has announced he is transferring from the program after three seasons in Norman. Rattler was a five-star recruit out of Phoenix in the class...
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
FanSided

Notre Dame football: First recruiting domino falls after Brian Kelly depature

The Notre Dame football team must tread lightly in the coming weeks, as they hope to hand on to some elite players in the next two recruiting classes. On Monday, news came down that Notre Dame football would be losing head coach Brian Kelly to the LSU Tigers. At first, it was just a rumor, then it became a reality, with Kelly telling his team to meet him for a meeting to discuss his departure at 7 AM ET on Tuesday.
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA Today

Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell on Notre Dame vacancy: 'There is no speculation'

Luke Fickell isn't focused on the head coaching vacancy at Notre Dame. Not yet at least. The University of Cincinnati football coach, who has been linked to the Fighting Irish job since Brian Kelly left South Bend to take over the LSU program, said Tuesday his only focus is on Saturday's American Athletic Conference championship game against Houston at Nippert Stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy