Jim Harbaugh Says Michigan’s Win Over Ohio State Is “Just The Beginning”

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh got his first win in six tries against Ohio State on Saturday afternoon and now believes this could be start of the recently one-sided rivalry turning the other way.

“It feels like the beginning,” Harbaugh said during his postgame press conference. “Just everything about the team – every day, every week, every month, going back to the beginning of this year, it’s always felt like the beginning.

"You accomplish one goal and go to the next and the next and the next, and now winning the East championship and onto the Big Ten championship next week.”

Jim Harbaugh Takes Shot At Ryan Day Following Michigan's 42-27 Win Over Ohio State

The Wolverines, who had lost 17 of the last 19 games against the Buckeyes, will now play either Iowa or Wisconsin at Lucas Oil Stadium with the conference title and, presumably, a trip to the College Football Playoff on the line.

A victory in Indianapolis would give Michigan its first Big Ten title since 2004.

“It feels like the best one,” Harbaugh said when asked where this win stacks up in his career. “It really does. We’ll continue to do what we do, move on with humble hearts. Greatness doesn’t fear consequences. Fearless but not careless. Onward. That’s how it feels.”

