ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Design of new 50p to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is unveiled

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCKhF_0d8Du53C00

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is to be celebrated with a new 50p coin to be launched next year, the Royal Mint has announced.

The coin will feature the number 70, representing the number of years of the Queen’s reign in 2022, with her cypher framed within the zero at the heart of the design.

The design has been approved by the Queen and it is the first time a royal event has been celebrated on the tails side of a fifty pence.

Clare Maclennan, divisional director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “The Royal Mint has a proud history of striking coins for British monarchs and 2022 sees one of the greatest celebrations of Her Majesty the Queen with the upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7yYD_0d8Du53C00
The design of the new coin has been approved by the Queen. Royal Mint

“Marking 70 days until the anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne, the Royal Mint is delighted to reveal the commemorative Platinum Jubilee 50p design ahead of its launch in the new year.

“In recognition of the landmark occasion, this is the first time a royal milestone has been commemorated on a 50p coin and is a fitting celebration for Britain’s longest reigning monarch.”

The Royal Mint has struck circulating coins for the Queen throughout her reign and celebrated royal milestones, including her Silver, Gold and Diamond Jubilees, on a collection of commemorative crown pieces.

Coin collectors can register their interest with the Royal Mint for the Platinum Jubilee fifty pence which will feature a special commemorative obverse design.

The bespoke obverse will be unveiled in 2022 across one of the largest collections made by the Royal Mint, which will also include a commemorative £5 crown.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

‘Urban forest’ to be planted in Bradford to mark Queen’s 70-year reign

Bradford is to become home to an “urban forest” as part of a project celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee with tree planting across the country. The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) will on Saturday unveil the flagship initiative to create the city woodland through the planting of 10,000 trees in the city’s Newhall Park.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Platinum Jubilee#Throne#Uk#The Royal Mint#British
Robb Report

This New $30 Million Diamond and Platinum Necklace Is Tiffany’s Most Expensive Piece of Jewelry

Tiffany & Co. is currently offering the priciest piece of high jewelry it’s ever created in its 184-year history. The World’s Fair Necklace, which was unveiled at a Tiffany event in Dubai on Sunday, comprises a staggering 180 carats of diamonds set in platinum that are just as gasp-inducing as the price tag. While the American jeweler did not give an exact figure, industry experts have estimated the necklace’s value at between $20 million and $30, as reported by WWD. That would make it the most expensive piece Tiffany has ever offered collection. The World’s Fair Necklace pays homage to the Tiffany necklace...
APPAREL
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
cincinnatirefined.com

Junebug Jewelry Designs Launches New Beauty Marks Collection

Dawn Grady loves making jewelry that's just as unique as those who wear it. It's been a passion of hers for over a decade. Today, she is the owner of Junebug Jewelry Designs, with a shop in OTR and online. She describes her designs as Bohemian but sophisticated, modern but earthy, and all about embracing and empowering the unique person you are meant to be.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
U.K.
Rolling Stone

From Pint-Sized Projectors to Rock Band Bobbleheads, These Are the Best Stocking Stuffers to Gift This Year

Nothing feels quite as exciting as unwrapping a huge gift, but sometimes some of the coolest gifts to give (and receive) are stocking stuffers. From audio gear to cool gadgets (or a side of booze and hot sauce), the real stars of the gifting season might not come in a big package with a bow on top, but rather as a small stocking stuffer that’s just as impressive. If you’re looking for the best stocking stuffers to give to friends and family this year, we have you covered. Stocking Stuffer Buying Guide First, if you’re shopping for a stocking stuffer, you’ll want...
ELECTRONICS
gatechecked

Design Blunder? Brussels Airlines Unveils New Livery And Branding

Belgium’s home carrier Brussels Airlines has unveiled its new brand identity and livery as part of its plan to “confirm its position” as the country’s home carrier. The Lufthansa Group subsidiary has decided to rebrand as part of its ongoing plans to improve its operations by providing improved customer experience, new technologies, digitization, new ways of working, and the development of its employees. Like many other airlines, they are also re-focusing on making profits rather than holding on by a thread after the COVID-19 pandemic, and have plans to reduce their ecological footprint in line with becoming more environmentally friendly.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Sword carried by Napoleon in 1799 coup up for auction in US

The dress sword carried by Napoleon Bonaparte when he staged a coup in 1799 will go under the hammer at the weekend with five other weapons that belonged to the French emperor, US auctioneers announced. The lot, which will be put up for auction from December 3 to 5 by the Illinois-based Rock Island Auction Company, is valued at $1.5 million to $3.5 million. The sword, with its scabbard, is the "crown jewel" of the collection, said the auctioneers, who will host the sale both in person and online. The weapon was made by Nicolas-Noel Boutet, who was director of the state arms factory in Versailles.
POLITICS
The Independent

Best fridge freezer deals in the sales for December 2021: Discounts at Currys, Very and more

Home appliances are a big investment, and they are often non-negotiable. Take for example a fridge freezer – it is an essential item in your kitchen, but there’s no denying that buying a new one is both costly and time-consuming. With so much to consider, choosing the right one for your home can be difficult. But there’s nothing to fear as we’re on hand to offer advice. We’d recommend considering the capacity of the model – this is often somewhere between 200l and 600l, with larger products better suited to bigger households. Similarly, it’s worth bearing in mind how you’d...
ELECTRONICS
newschain

Celebrated stage and screen actor Sir Antony Sher dies

Theatre star Sir Antony Sher has died of cancer, the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced. A statement from the organisation said he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year. His husband, Gregory Doran, the RSC’s artistic director, announced in September that he was taking a period of...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

No plans to make Covid jabs mandatory, says No 10

Downing Street has said the Government has “no plans” to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory, after German leaders backed a move to curb the freedoms of people choosing not to get the jab. Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Thursday that Germany would bar unvaccinated people from cultural and recreational venues, as...
WORLD
newschain

How someone first encounters Covid ‘shapes their future immune response’

Whichever wave or variant caused an individual’s coronavirus infection shapes their response to subsequent infections, according to a new study. This is something called immune imprinting, and researchers found that people imprinted by the Alpha variant make different responses to the Delta variant. The scientists also found that imprinting differences...
SCIENCE
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy