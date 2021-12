Do you remember the one of one Bugatti La Voiture Noir that debuted at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show? The most exclusive modern Bugatti made headlines for being the most expensive new car ever with a price tag of around $18.5 million (taxes included). Rumors suggested that it was purchased by none other than soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, which turned out to be not true. It’s been two years since and the one-off Bugatti’s ownership has still been a total mystery. However, the Bugatti La Voiture Noir was recently captured on video being unloaded from a delivery truck in London. So, do we finally have the answer on who paid $18.5 million for the bespoke Bugatti? Well, no!

