Tucker Barnard and the Stillwater High football team don’t have to play a guessing game while scouting their state semifinal opponent. After Stillwater and Bixby have faced off several times in recent years, including once this season, Class 6A-II’s powerhouse program presents few mysteries for the Pioneers. Barnard acknowledged that the Spartans might add a few twists to their game, but the rivals are familiar with each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 14 DAYS AGO