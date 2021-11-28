ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Millions of people will qualify for a $1,400 stimulus check in 2022, are you one of them?

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IDKuo_0d8DsT7P00

Parents that welcomed a baby into the world in 2021 will be able to claim an additional stimulus check worth $1,400.

Specific groups of people who are entitled to one when they file their 2021 taxes in 2022 include new parents.

In 2021, anyone that had children claimed on their 2020 taxes received a check for them.

The IRS is unaware of parents that welcomed new children this year. Once your taxes claim a dependent, they’ll see it.

There is no limit on how many you can claim, so if you had twins or adopted more than one child, you’ll be able to collect more than one check.

There was an estimated 3.6 million births in 2020, so the number is expected to be around the same in 2021.

Am I eligible and is this different from the child tax credit payments?

Requirements still need to be met if you had a new child in 2021.

You need to file your 2021 taxes to claim the credit, the current deadline being April 15, 2022.

Married couples must make under $150,000 and single filers under $75,000.

The checks will be sent or deposited following the processing of your 2021 tax return.

The child tax credits are an advanced payment on the child tax credits parents normally claim on their tax return.

Families with children under age 6 are entitled to a maximum $3,600 tax credit, and were given $1,800, or one half, over the span of 6 months. They’ll get the second half when they file their 2021 tax return.

Parents with children ages 6-17 will see a tax credit worth $3,000 and payments for $1,500 spread out between July and Dec.

Tom Benware
3d ago

Steal loot and refuse to work and joe will send you a check ! Retired people who worked thier whole life with vets are at the end of joe free money voting line!!!!!

Raised by wolves
3d ago

9 million of us taxpayers haven't received a red cent of stimulus or are income taxes yet stop giving to the ones who have received and get us off the back burner alot of us went and got another job during the shutdown instead of waiting on unemployment $hit is going to get real if we have to shut down again alot of us won't keep rolling we will jump on the free stuff band wagon.

Vanessa Cummings
3d ago

Yes lord no we low income in Americans peoples needs it , single mother with children’s to for there Christmas gifts 🎅🏻 all over the world 🌍 for the family’s

