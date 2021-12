Illinois and Northwestern are rivals in the sense that they’re the two Big Ten teams in the state of Illinois and play in one of the many Big Ten trophy games. The Land of Lincoln Trophy, which replaced the Sweet Sioux Tomahawk, has had a semi-permanent home in Evanston, with the Wildcats winning the last six rivalry games and 14 of the last 20. Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald is 13-6 in the rivalry overall if you factor in his going 2-2 as a linebacker for the Wildcats in the ‘90s and his 11-4 record so far as their coach. That made the messaging for this game rather direct for Illinois coach Bret Bielema.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO