It took eight years, but for the first time in the history of the College Football Playoff, a non-Power 5 team is in the top four of the selection committee's rankings. Cincinnati moved into the top four of the new rankings released Tuesday night, as they sit at No. 4 behind No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Alabama. The Bearcats play in the AAC, a Group of 5 conference.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO