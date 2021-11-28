ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert cancelled for missing Hendricks County man

By Elena Stidham, Digital Content Producer
 5 days ago

UPDATE: Hendricks County Police have confirmed that Christopher Steadmon has been found safe.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Christopher Steadmon, a 25-year-old black man from Hendricks County.

Steadmon is described to be 5 feet 11 inches tall, 157 pounds, black hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing glasses, a grey hoodie and sweatpants.

Steadmon is missing from Camby, Indiana, which is 13 miles southwest of Indianapolis. He was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anybody with any information should contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

