Silver Alert cancelled for missing Hendricks County man
UPDATE: Hendricks County Police have confirmed that Christopher Steadmon has been found safe.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE:
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Christopher Steadmon, a 25-year-old black man from Hendricks County.
Steadmon is described to be 5 feet 11 inches tall, 157 pounds, black hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing glasses, a grey hoodie and sweatpants.
Steadmon is missing from Camby, Indiana, which is 13 miles southwest of Indianapolis. He was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anybody with any information should contact the Hendricks County Sheriff's Department at 317-839-8700 or call 911.
