Michigan State

Five takeaways: Michigan State beats Penn State for 10th win

By Matthew Lounsberry
 5 days ago

No. 12 Michigan State played through injury, illness and a snow storm to beat Penn State, 30-27, to win the Land-Grant Trophy!

It was a remarkable effort for Mel Tucker and the Spartans, who were without several starters on both sides of the ball due to the aforementioned injuries and illness. Yet, even with a reduced roster, Michigan State reached the 10-win plateau for the first time since the 2017 season.

The Spartans finish the regular season 10-2 overall and 7-2 in Big Ten play after being projected to win just 4.5 games by the oddsmakers this past summer.

Michigan State will have a chance to earn its 11th win in what should be a high-caliber bowl game, but first we look back at Five Takeaways from this victory over Penn State.

1. Kenneth Walker III returns to form

With a big early deficit and a nagging ankle injury, Kenneth Walker III wasn't able to showcase his ability much last week in the loss to Ohio State. But the junior tailback bounced back today against the Nittany Lions. Walker clearly still isn't 100 percent, but he toughed out 138 rushing yards on 30 carries and a touchdown in this one. We didn't know if the Heisman Trophy contender would be available today, with all the speculation surrounding injuries and illness leading up to this game. It's rumored that Walker did, in fact, have flu-like symptoms today, which makes his performance all the more impressive. If this is the last time Spartan fans get to see Walker play in Spartan Stadium, the junior left them with a memorable performance.

2. Payton Thorne with a gritty performance

The redshirt sophomore quarterback wasn't perfect today, but he gritted out a real solid performance in the snow. Thorne went 19-for-30 passing for 268 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Spartans' signal caller took a huge hit on a scramble in the first half, but remained in the game and ended up making a sizeable impact in the run game. Thorne carried the rock 8 times for 39 yards and a score. His big mistake came early in the third quarter, when he threw behind Jayden Reed on an 'out route' which resulted in an interception returned for a touchdown. Thorne bounce back on the next drive, which including a big conversion on a 4th and 3 run from the quarterback. On that same drive, Thorne snuck into the endzone from one yard out on a 3rd and goal to give Michigan State a 23-20 lead with 2:14 left in the third quarter.

3. Third-down defense steps up

The Spartans' defense had really struggled to get off the field on third down this season, but Michigan State got the job done today. Penn State was held to 5-for-13 on third down today. Getting off the field when you have opportunities is crucial, especially in the modern age of college football, and Michigan State mostly did that today. It's been a tough year, particularly for the Spartans' secondary, but this was a step in the right direction for Mel Tucker and his defensive unit as we move into bowl preparation and then the offseason.

4. Mel Tucker must fix his secondary

We've been harping on this topic all season long. We're tired of writing about it, you're tired of reading about it, but we must address it. Actually, it's Mel Tucker than must address this in the offseason. Even with all the snow acting as an extra defender, the Spartans still struggled to defend the pass. Nittany Lion quarterback Sean Clifford threw for 313 yards on 23-of-34 passing and 3 touchdowns. Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson had a big day, with 8 catches for 137 yards and a pair of scores. What Tucker has done in just two short years in East Lansing is remarkable, but fixing the secondary has to be at the top of his "To Do" list heading into Year 3.

5. Overcoming adversity

This has been a special season for Michigan State, but in no way, shape or form did it come easy. The Spartans overcame so much this season. Today alone, Michigan State was without several key players including CB Charles Brantley, LB Quavaris Crouch, DT Simeon Barrow, WR Jalen Nailor, G Matt Carrisk, LT Jarrett Horst, TE Tyler Hunt and others. The Spartans also bounced back after a devastating and embarrassing 56-7 loss last week at Ohio State. It would have been easy for Michigan State to lay down after last week, but Mel Tucker and his ball club went right back to work and sent this senior class out as winners in Spartan Stadium. A remarkable job by the head coach and his staff this season.

SpartanNation

Michigan State offense lands 11 players on All-Big Ten lists

Michigan State's offense was well-represented in the All-Big Ten honors that were announced Wednesday afternoon. In total, seven Spartans were recognized by the conference's coaches and media voters, led by first team All-Big Ten running back Kenneth Walker. Wide receiver Jayden Reed was named third team All-Big Ten. Michigan State...
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Michigan State receives PWO punter commit in Ryan Eckley

Michigan State locked up a punter this afternoon when Fish Hawk (Fla.) 2022 Ryan Eckley committed to the Spartans. Eckley is coming in as a PWO or a preferred walk-on to Michigan State but will have a chance to earn a scholarship after his freshman season when current Michigan State starting punter, Bryce Barringer graduates.
MICHIGAN STATE
Sports
SpartanNation

Michigan State rises in the new CFB rankings

Michigan State rose one spot to No. 11 in this week's College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings, from No. 12 a week ago. The Spartans earned a 30-27 win over Penn State on Saturday, securing their first 10-win season since 2017. It was a nice turn around for MSU in...
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Michigan State basketball enters AP Top 25

Following a strong performance in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament last weekend, Michigan State basketball finds themselves ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Ranked for the first time this season, the Spartans make their debut in the poll at No. 22. Following the season-opening loss to then-No. 3...
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Michigan State stands pat in Coaches Poll

Michigan State remains the No. 13 team in the country according to the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll. The Spartans defeated Penn State, 30-27, on Saturday to clinch an undefeated record at home this season. It's the first time Michigan State has gone unbeaten at home since the 2015 season.
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Spartan Football Essentials: Plowing Through to Protect the Woodshed

Late it the week word leaked that MSU was hit with a big time flu bug. Before the game the accumulating snow gave you an idea of what kind of game to expect. It had the looks of a low scoring battle in the trenches, but that’s not how it went for the MSU Offense. For the eighth time in 2021 the Spartan Offense scored 30-points or more. This one featured the playmakers that put up so many of those points: Payton Thorne, Kenneth Walker, and Jayden Reed.
EAST LANSING, MI
SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

