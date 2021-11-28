ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gassville, AR

Missing Gassville teen found safe and unharmed

By Jason Brasier
 5 days ago

The Baxter County Sheriff’s office is reporting that missing Gassville, Arkansas teen, Haley Shell, has been found safe and unharmed in Chicago, Illinois.

The Sherriff’s office doesn’t have all the details just yet, but they know Illinois Law Enforcement authorities and the Marshall’s service located Haley based on information that a citizen provided. She was then taken into protective custody.

Haley had been missing since the first of October where she was last seen in Gassville on Arrowhead Drive.

