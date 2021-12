Rutgers’ torrid start to the season should continue in the nation’s capital. The No. 14 Scarlet Knights will be heavy favorites against American on Friday night at Bender Arena in Washington (7:30 p.m., ESPN+). Rutgers is off to an 8-0 start and would match its best start in seven years with a victory over the Eagles, who are 0-3 so far this year. Rutgers started 9-0 in 2014-15, its first season as a Big Ten member.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO