Naples, FL

Officials continue search for missing swimmer in Naples

By Victoria Costa
 5 days ago

NAPLES, Fla. — Officials are searching for a swimmer who went missing in the Gulf in Naples.

Matthew Britton was last seen swimming around 2:13 P.M. on Saturday but did not come back up out of the water, according to witnesses.

Naples-Fire Rescue, Greater Naples Fire Rescue, Marco Island Fire Rescue, Naples Police, and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Officials are using boats, divers, and air assets to assist with the search, according to Naples Fire-Rescue Department Facebook post.

Naples Police Department confirmed that no one was found.

The search was suspended on Saturday night, but resumed on Sunday morning at 6:00 A.M.

Britton was last seen wearing a black tank top with black and gray camouflage shorts, according to a release from NPD.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Naples Police Department at 239-213-3000.

This is a developing story.

