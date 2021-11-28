ODU football wins fifth straight to become bowl eligible; Monarchs top Charlotte 56-34 in regular season finale

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University’s football team is now bowl eligible after a 56-34 win over Charlotte on Saturday afternoon in the final game of the regular season.

The Monarchs won their fifth game in a row after starting the season 1-6.

ODU (6-6, 5-3 Conference USA) hasn’t gone to a bowl since defeating Eastern Michigan in the 2016 Bahamas Bowl. Although, not all conferences are expected to fill all of their allotted bowl slots.

ODU was 1-11 in 2019 and was one of three FBS schools to not play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chopper 10 flew over S.B. Ballard Stadium Saturday.

ESPN is expected to announce who will play in what bowls on Sunday, Dec. 5.

For more on the Monarchs’ latest win, click here .

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.