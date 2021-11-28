ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ODU football wins fifth straight to become bowl eligible; Monarchs top Charlotte 56-34 in regular season finale

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University’s football team is now bowl eligible after a 56-34 win over Charlotte on Saturday afternoon in the final game of the regular season.

The Monarchs won their fifth game in a row after starting the season 1-6.

ODU (6-6, 5-3 Conference USA) hasn’t gone to a bowl since defeating Eastern Michigan in the 2016 Bahamas Bowl. Although, not all conferences are expected to fill all of their allotted bowl slots.

ODU was 1-11 in 2019 and was one of three FBS schools to not play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chopper 10 flew over S.B. Ballard Stadium Saturday.

ESPN is expected to announce who will play in what bowls on Sunday, Dec. 5.

For more on the Monarchs' latest win, click here .

