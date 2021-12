New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has made a verdict on Kemba Walker’s standing with the team. Thibs admitted that Walker will be racking up DNP’s for the time being. It’s worth wondering if the former All-NBA point guard is still going to be a part of New York’s plans or rejoin Thibs’ rotation this season. But based on the situation right now, it’s looking like Walker’s days with the Knicks may be over. Though he’s seen a massive decline this season, the 31-year old could still provide some value as perhaps a playmaker and scorer off the bench for a championship hopeful.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO