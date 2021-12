Manchester United can appoint Mauricio Pochettino now if they act decisively, with the Paris Saint-Germain manager open to a move to Old Trafford that has been three years in the making.He was initially prepared to succeed Jose Mourinho at the club before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s caretaker spell was made permanent and had talks with the hierarchy last October over replacing the underperforming Norwegian.United have twice botched the opportunity to hire Pochettino, but The Independent understands that the 49-year-old does not want a third shot to be compromised by waiting until the summer.England and the Premier League represents a sense...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO