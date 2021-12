Barcelona are looking for their first goal in open play under new boss Xavi Hernandez, but he’ll take the positives of remaining unbeaten and keeping two clean sheets from his first two games in charge.On Saturday evening they head to Villarreal, with Barca seventh and their hosts 12th in the table ahead of the weekend’s action - both teams should be looking far higher up the table.A minor upturn in form is still a big improvement for the Catalan outfit given they took two points from the last four under Ronald Koeman, while Unai Emery’s team have won just one...

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO