Keep Talking

RHOP had a lot of people talking during season 6. Bravo scored big when they were able to arrange for Nicki Minaj to make an appearance at the “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion. Andy Cohen agreed to have her host her own segment. During the segment, Nicki was able to ask her own questions. She wanted to ask the questions that fans really wanted to be answered. After news of Nicki’s appearance made headlines, fans seemed to be really excited on social media. Multiple reports came out about who got it the worst with Nicki. Candiace Dillard even said that someone on the cast was “obliterated” by the rapper. So it seemed as if RHOP was ending season 6 with a bang.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO