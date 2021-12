Fields (ribs) was limited at Wednesday's practice. Fields followed up coach Matt Nagy's assertion to Adam Jahns of The Athletic from earlier Wednesday that the quarterback would return to practice. During the media-access portion of the session, Fields seemed to be moving well and throwing as he would when healthy, according to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. In the end, Wednesday's development was a step in the right direction as Fields recovers from a number of small rib fractures that forced him to sit out last Thursday's win at Detroit.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO