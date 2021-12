Johan Camargo was non-tendered by the Braves, but he has already found a new home on the eve of the MLB Lockout with the Philadelphia Phillies:. Camargo was pretty solid in AAA this season, and with his ability to play multiple positions, the signing makes sense. However, Camargo struggled in the majors, going 0-20 with 8 strikeouts including the playoffs. With Orlando Arcia’s ability to play shortstop, Camargo was likely to be the odd man out. Regardless, I’m happy for him, but don’t be surprised if he has some clutch hits in him against the Braves going forward. That’s just how these things go.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO