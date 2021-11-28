Oilers' Duncan Keith: Still out Saturday

Kassian produced an assist and added four hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights. Kassian was the only member of the Oilers' top line to produce a point Saturday, and that's not a typo. The 30-year-old set up Zach Hyman on a breakaway for the Oilers' second tally of the game. Kassian has enjoyed his turn on the top with four points in his last two contests. The heavy-hitting winger has nine points, 51 hits, 27 PIM, 18 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 16 appearances overall. As long as he's sharing ice with Connor McDavid, Kassian should carry some depth value in fantasy.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO