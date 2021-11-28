ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NBC26 Weather Forecast 11/27/21

By Gino Recchia
NBC26
 5 days ago

Temperatures will fall into the 20s tonight with northwest winds remaining breezy around 10-20mph under mostly cloudy skies. We will have...

www.nbc26.com

Matt Lillywhite

Snow Is Forecast In Several States This Weekend

Snow is forecast to hit Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and several other states over the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. As you can see from the maps below, many northern states are forecast to receive snow:
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Early Morning Showers; Mild Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another mild day is ahead. Friday begins with light rain showers, especially north. A few flurries possible in the mix but any precipitation should start to wrap up by the middle of the morning. By the afternoon, sun returns and temperatures reach the 50s. Sunshine holds through Saturday before clouds increase. Showers likely as the weekend wraps up. Expected scattered rain showers through the day, most of the activity wraps up after sunset. A few flurries possible overnight Sunday into Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Disturbance Brings Chance Of Rain-Snow Mix To Our North Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — A disturbance will cross the area overnight allowing for a chance of a rain and snow mix, but mainly for areas to the north along the Wisconsin state line. (Credit: CBS 2) A shower is possible around sunrise Friday, then it will be mainly dry and partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be mostly sunny and dry on Saturday with highs in the low 40s. Rain chances increase on Sunday, with a 60 percent chance for showers in the late morning and afternoon. Lingering rain is possible through Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Look for cold next week with highs only in the 30s Monday through Wednesday. Snow showers are in the forecast for Tuesday with light accumulations possible. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain/snow. Low 37. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 48. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 42.
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Turning A Bit Cooler And Windy This Weekend Ahead Of Snow Chance Next Week

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be about 10-15 degrees cooler in Denver and on the eastern plains today thanks to a weak cold front that moved through overnight. But despite the cool down we’ll still see afternoon highs that are several degrees above normal for this time of the year. A typical high in Denver on this date is closer to 45 degrees. Over the weekend it will remain dry and quiet around the state with temperatures running above normal. By Saturday night and Sunday it will turn windy, especially in the northern mountains and foothills, where some gusts will top 40 mph. The wind will be in response to a tightening pressure gradient as a storm approaches the state. It will bring snow back into the mountains starting late Monday and lasting into Tuesday. Denver could even see a few snow showers along with a more significant cool down. The storm next week will be the start of a pattern change as we roll into the middle of December. Starting Monday, it looks like we will see temperatures trending near or below normal for several days along with another chance for snow around the 11th and 12th of the month.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Warmup On Saturday Followed By A Sunday Cooldown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will hold to the low 50’s, closer to the normal temperature of 51. On Saturday, winds will shift to the southwest, which will usher in some warmer air most of the day. By Saturday night, another fast-moving cold front will move in, bringing cooler air to the region on Sunday. Sunday night, our winds will again turn to the southwest, which will bring a major warmup on Monday, along with a chance for some rain. We may reach the mid or upper 60’s before more chilly air returns by Monday night. This rollercoaster pattern of temperatures over the past five weeks will continue into next week as well. It will turn chilly and breezy by Tuesday, and that will continue midway through next week. At this point, it’s difficult to know what to wear from one day to the next.
MARYLAND STATE

