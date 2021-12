New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau announced Monday that he’s removing Kemba Walker from the rotation entirely, according to The Athletic’s Fred Katz. Walker didn’t play in the Knicks’ big win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday for rest purposes after scoring a team-high 17 points against the Phoenix Suns the night before. While Walker shot the ball well against the Suns, it was yet another poor night overall for the starting group as New York got blown out.

