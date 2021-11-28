Security guard protecting San Francisco news crew dies after being shot in attempted robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police want the public’s help finding two suspects they say assaulted a man in Harlem. The incident happened on Nov. 13 at 1:40 p.m. on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard near 130th Street. Police say the suspects, a man and a woman, approached the 39-year-old victim, who was pushing a cart. They say the woman sprayed the victim in the face with an unknown substance, and the man hit him in the arm with a black stick. There’s no word on what, if anything, led up to the altercation. The victim refused medical attention. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO