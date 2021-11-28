ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Security guard protecting San Francisco news crew dies after being shot in attempted robbery

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. >> A security guard has died after he was shot while he protected a San Francisco Bay Area television news crew covering a smash-and-grab theft, part of a rash of organized retail crime in the region. “We are devastated by the loss of security guard and our...

www.staradvertiser.com

Related
Daily News

Man shot dead in Brooklyn home following attempted robbery of two duffel bags of marijuana: NYPD

Two men were shot, one fatally, during a massive marijuana robbery inside a Brooklyn home early Friday, police sources said. The three suspects, who rolled up in an Infiniti, confronted the victims inside, shooting a 46-year-old man in the abdomen and a 30-year-old man in the right leg, police said. The suspects then ran off, leaving the car behind and two large duffle bags filled with reefer, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Harlem Man Sprayed With Unknown Substance, Struck With Stick During Assault

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police want the public’s help finding two suspects they say assaulted a man in Harlem. The incident happened on Nov. 13 at 1:40 p.m. on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard near 130th Street. Police say the suspects, a man and a woman, approached the 39-year-old victim, who was pushing a cart. They say the woman sprayed the victim in the face with an unknown substance, and the man hit him in the arm with a black stick. There’s no word on what, if anything, led up to the altercation. The victim refused medical attention. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#San Jose#Organized Retail Crime#San Francisco Bay Area#Kron Tv#Star Protection Agency#Home Depot
staradvertiser.com

Suspect remains at large after man, woman shot in back in Kalihi

Two people remain hospitalized after they were shot in the back in Kalihi Tuesday night, Honolulu police said. The domestic violence-related shooting occurred in the 200 block of Kalihi Street at about 7:05 p.m. Police said a male suspect shot a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman in the back....
HONOLULU, HI
CBS San Francisco

Man Struck By Gunfire While Walking On San Francisco Tenderloin Street

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old man was recovering from gunshot wounds Tuesday after he was struck by gunfire while walking in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District. San Francisco police said officers responded to calls of a shooting in 300 block of Hyde Street at approximately 9:56 p.m. Arriving officers discovered the wounded 22-year-old who told them he was walking on the street when he heard the sounds of a gunshot and realized he had been struck. The victim told police he did not know who shot him. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Caught On Video: Car-To-Car Shooting In Del Rey Sends Bullet Into Occupied Apartment, Crashes Into Pickup Truck

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police say the drivers involved in two car-to-car shootings are also believed to have committed a hit-and-run that took out a pick-up truck in Del Rey. (credit: LAPD) According to the LAPD, radio calls of a shooting in progress in the 5000 block of South Slauson started coming in at about 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 21. Reports said that a person inside a Blue Hyundai Elantra had exchanged shots with whoever was inside a silver Infiniti G35, or similar vehicle. When officers got there, they didn’t find either of those cars – but they did find the wreckage of...
KESQ News Channel 3

‘All four were executed’: Prosecution shares new details in Palm Springs quadruple murder case

Opening statements began on Monday in the Palm Springs quadruple murder case. Jose Larin-Garcia, a Cathedral City man, is accused of killing four people (ages 17-25) on February 3rd, 2019.  “You will learn that Jose Vladimir Larin Garcia is the executioner,” said Samantha Paixao, Deputy District Attorney, Riverside County, addressing the jury in court.  Victims The post ‘All four were executed’: Prosecution shares new details in Palm Springs quadruple murder case appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Independent

Brothers shoot teenage 'innocent bystander' in the face

Shocking footage shows two brothers hellbent on revenge stalking a group of teenagers before they pinned one of them down and blasted a shotgun into his face. Axe-wielding Neil Barnett is seen grappling with Hassan Hussain before his brother Neil Barnett rushes up from behind and shoots the teen from point-blank range.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: San Jose Homicide Suspects Released Without Posting Bail; Cops Tweet ‘The System Has Failed’

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police officials took to social media Tuesday night, criticizing the release from jail without bail of two suspects who have been charged in a fatal South San Jose Halloween shooting. On their Twitter page, officials did not mince words. “Our homicide detectives do an exceptional job,” the post read. “Suspects Anzures and Castillo were arrested for homicide 29. The DA filed charges on both. They are no longer in jail. The criminal justice system believes they are fine out of custody without bail.” “Yes you read that correctly, two homicide suspects, charged, out of custody,” the...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Authorities: Suspect In Walnut Creek Nordstrom Smash-And-Grab Out On Bail; 2nd Suspect Appears In Court

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – A suspect in last week’s smash-and-grab robbery at a Nordstrom store in Walnut Creek is out on bail, while a second suspect who was released due to a computer error appeared to court, authorities said. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to KPIX 5 on Tuesday that 30-year-old Dana Dawson had posted bail and was released. Prosecutors said Dawson was among three people charged with multiple felonies in connection with the November 20 incident. Officials with the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office told KPIX 5 on Tuesday that a second suspect, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Underwood,...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Chrissie Marie

California Couple Charged With Torturing And Murdering Baby Just Weeks After Regaining Custody

San Diego couple in custody after allegedly torturing and murdering their baby.Tevenet/Pixabay. San Diego Police arrested a couple charging them with killing their infant daughter just two months after social services returned the child to their home. Elizabeth Ucman (22) and Brandon Copeland (21) were charged with one count each of first degree murder for the death of their 3-month-old daughter, Law and Crime reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE

