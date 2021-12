MENIFEE – The city of Menifee, in partnership with the Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce, announced the return of their shop local campaign “Shop Local Holiday Bingo,” as part of the Menifee FORWARD program to encourage Menifee residents to begin their holiday shopping early and “choose” shopping local when possible. The 2021 Menifee Shop Local Holiday Bingo promotional game card is available for pickup at City Hall, 29844 Haun Road, during operating hours, and the Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce, 29737 New Hub Dr., Suite 102, or print a card at http://www.menifeebusiness.com. Residents and visitors can check off spaces on their bingo card when they make purchases at qualifying Menifee businesses as detailed on the bingo card. Once a row or column is completed, participant.

