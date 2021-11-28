Fresno State student killed after being struck by vehicle on Highway 180, officials say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has announced a Fresno State student has been killed after being struck by a car in Fresno early Saturday morning.
Authorities say Devan Nicole Elayda, 23 of Fresno, was fatally struck by a passing motorist on Highway 180 and Cedar Avenue just before 3:00 a.m.
Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say Elayda had exited her vehicle after pulling over on the freeway for an unknown reason and stepped into a lane of traffic before she was struck.
According to officials, Elayda was a Fresno State student who is originally from Hollister California.
