Fresno, CA

Fresno State student killed after being struck by vehicle on Highway 180, officials say

By Halle Sembritzki
 5 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has announced a Fresno State student has been killed after being struck by a car in Fresno early Saturday morning.

Authorities say Devan Nicole Elayda, 23 of Fresno, was fatally struck by a passing motorist on Highway 180 and Cedar Avenue just before 3:00 a.m.

Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say Elayda had exited her vehicle after pulling over on the freeway for an unknown reason and stepped into a lane of traffic before she was struck.

According to officials, Elayda was a Fresno State student who is originally from Hollister California.

This story will be updated.

FRESNO, CA
