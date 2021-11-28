ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Golden Knights

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonton Oilers complete a three-game swing versus the Vegas Golden Knights...

www.nhl.com

sinbin.vegas

Golden Knights Adding Variety To Power Play Entries

The Golden Knights power play is, how do I say this politely, a… work in progress. They currently sit 30th in the NHL, connecting on 13.5% of their chances this season. It’s one aspect of the game Vegas’ front office and coaching staff specifically targeted as an area for improvement this offseason. So far, improvement is not what we’ve seen, but recently, we’re starting to see some changes which could lead to a breakthrough.
NHL
knightsonice.com

Late Knight: Golden Knights dominate homestand with help on the way

Welcome to what may either be a one-off or something that we continue down the road. But considering it’s 3 a.m., we’re already way behind on a recap and we need to talk about how the Vegas Golden Knights just dominated this homestand. So welcome to Late Knight, where these...
NHL
NHL

Game Day: Golden Knights vs. Preds Preview

The Predators are thankful to be back in Nashville this week, and on Thanksgiving Eve, they'll look to start a new win streak as they welcome the Vegas Golden Knights to Bridgestone Arena. This is the first of three meetings between the two Western Conference foes this season; the Preds will head to Vegas twice in 2022.
NHL
Las Vegas Sun

How will the Golden Knights use their newest star player?

The Vegas Golden Knights have done it again. They went out and got another superstar, adding to their ever-growing collection by bringing in Jack Eichel, the former No. 2 overall draft pick by the Buffalo Sabres who’s regarded as one of the best centers in the world. It might go...
NHL
NHL

Pacioretty, Golden Knights hold off Forsberg, Predators

NASHVILLE -- Max Pacioretty had an assist in his return for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday. Pacioretty had not played since Oct. 14 because of a lower-body injury for Vegas (12-8-0). Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone each had a goal and an assist, and Robin Lehner made 26 saves.
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

Golden Knights Postgame: Health on the Horizon for the Golden Knights

With William Carrier and Max Pacioretty back in the lineup, the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Nashville Predators 5-2 Wednesday night. Adam Brooks scored his first goal with the Golden Knights and Mark Stone scored his first goal of the season. Perhaps the biggest key to the Golden Knight’s success...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Immediate Success is Eluding the Kraken

The Vegas Golden Knights made it look easy in the 2017 Expansion Draft. Pick up an under-the-radar developing talent to break out? Check (William Karlsson). Negotiate your way into a treasure trove of picks and prospects? Check. Find a signature goalie and face of the franchise? Check (Marc-Andre Fleury). Go to the Stanley Cup Final in year one? Check.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Zuccarello back for Wild against Devils

Gallagher, Niku in COVID-19 protocol for Canadiens; Mittelstadt to return for Sabres. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Minnesota Wild. Mats Zuccarello will return to the lineup against the New Jersey Devils (8 p.m. ET; BSN, BSWI+, MSG+2,...
NHL
NHL

Analytics with Alison: Beniers' All-Around Game

Much attention is given to the offensive prowess of Kraken prospect Matty Beniers, but the overall impact of the franchise's first draft pick in history goes far beyond just scoring. December 2, 2021. When you're a top two overall draft pick in the NHL, you're rightly going to draw a...
NHL
NHL

Bobservations: 'We Can Play with Anybody'

Alternate captain Yanni Gourde is adamant the Kraken can win games against all comers. The recent road trip and the front-office plan to build depth backs him up. When the puck dropped Nov. 24 for the final game of six-game homestand, it marked the first time all season every player selected by the Kraken in July's expansion draft or signed as free agents was available to play an inaugural regular season game.
NHL
NHL

FEATURE: Life in the win column

EDMONTON, AB - Winning isn't everything but it does make life more enjoyable. Members residing in the Tippett household can attest. "You could probably ask my kids that over 40 years in the NHL, it's a different atmosphere around the house when you win and lose," Head Coach Dave Tippett said Thursday from the Oilers Hall of Fame Room before the team's flight to Seattle.
NHL
NHL

Eichel skating after neck surgery for Golden Knights

Center had disk replacement Nov. 12 following trade from Sabres. Jack Eichel is skating less than three weeks after having neck surgery, according to an Instagram post by Brandon Wong Hockey on Thursday. The Vegas Golden Knights center had an artificial disk replacement (ADR) surgery Nov. 12, a procedure that...
NHL
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Kraken vs. Oilers | Dec. 3

One: Avoid penalties, limit rush chances, break up passes in D-zone. Edmonton comes to town with the best record in the Western Conference and a goal differential (goals-for subtract goals-against) of plus-21 compared to a Kraken differential of minus-13. Easier to say, harder to execute - but there are ways...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken

Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers pay a visit to Climate Pledge Arena for the first time on Friday night when they clash with the Seattle Kraken. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Read...
NHL
CBS Boston

On Tuukka Rask, Bruins GM Don Sweeney Gives Most Definitive Statement Yet

BOSTON (CBS) — In the case of Tuukka Rask potentially rejoining the Boston Bruins this season, there’s been a whole lot of open-ended, speculative talk. Now, there’s something a bit more definitive — and it points to a return seeming borderline imminent. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke to the media on Tuesday, and at the end of the session, he was asked if the team has spoken with Rask about a contract. Sweeney said that such a time has not yet come, but when it does, he’s confident that the two sides will be able to reach an agreement. “If indeed...
NHL

