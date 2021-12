NBA players will tell you they can play through just about any injury. If it doesn’t need to be re-attached or amputated, they’re good to go. But we all know that’s not the reality. And Jalen Brunson said Friday that he feared the worst when 7-foot Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac came down on the left foot of the 6-1 Brunson.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO