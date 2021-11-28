Letter: Timken believes in school choice

I applaud Stephen Moffitt (president) and Sharon Davis (vice president) of the Hopkinton Town Council for performing their due diligence and researching the Chariho School Committee’s policies and procedures as they relate to addressing public comment on school issues. In response to a motion made by Michael Geary and supported by Scott Bill Hirst to send a letter to the superintendent of the Chariho School District opposing school policy on public comments, Mr. Moffitt and Ms. Davis read the official procedures for the record and calmly discussed the false assertions made by Mr. Geary and Mr. Hirst. After it became apparent that the proposed letter was a piece of political grandstanding and exposed Mr. Hirst’s contempt for the School Committee and his personal animus for members of that body, Mr. Geary and Mr. Hirst persisted in pushing their agenda that is not in accordance with the truth of facts.

HOPKINTON, RI ・ 7 DAYS AGO