Letter: Timken believes in school choice

By Editorials
Lima News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool choice is so important to me as a parent. I don’t understand how our government can let students’ choice of school rely solely on their location. A parent’s choice of education for their child is incredibly important because they are trying to make sure...

coloradopolitics.com

Lobby attempts to curb school choice

With election season officially over, dozens of new school board members are preparing to take their seats in school districts throughout the state of Colorado. It is the duty of these new members to make the best decisions possible for their constituents and to ensure that parents and children have access to an education that allows each student to flourish both academically and socially.
COLORADO STATE
pacificsun.com

New School—Students Deserve a Choice

Back in 2019, the National Assessment of Educational Progress showed that only 32% of California’s public-school fourth graders were “proficient” readers. Overall, according to the California Reading Coalition, currently more than half the children enrolled in schools in over 300 public school districts can’t read at grade level. Parents have a legitimate fear that their children aren’t being adequately educated by the public K-12 system.
EDUCATION
The State-Journal

Guest columnist: Stakes are too high to deny school choice, competition

The recent statewide elections in Virginia have brought K-12 education back to the front burner. A former Democrat governor lost in a state handily won by President Biden a year ago. The chief causes: declining popularity of Democrats on the national stage (compared to 2020) and trouble with K-12 on the campaign trail in Virginia.
EDUCATION
Westerly Sun

Letter: Politics should stay out of the school equation

I applaud Stephen Moffitt (president) and Sharon Davis (vice president) of the Hopkinton Town Council for performing their due diligence and researching the Chariho School Committee’s policies and procedures as they relate to addressing public comment on school issues. In response to a motion made by Michael Geary and supported by Scott Bill Hirst to send a letter to the superintendent of the Chariho School District opposing school policy on public comments, Mr. Moffitt and Ms. Davis read the official procedures for the record and calmly discussed the false assertions made by Mr. Geary and Mr. Hirst. After it became apparent that the proposed letter was a piece of political grandstanding and exposed Mr. Hirst’s contempt for the School Committee and his personal animus for members of that body, Mr. Geary and Mr. Hirst persisted in pushing their agenda that is not in accordance with the truth of facts.
HOPKINTON, RI
chathamjournal.com

New NC budget expands school choice

Raleigh, NC – Many North Carolinians breathed a sigh of relief last week when the GOP-led legislature and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper came to terms on a budget for the new biennium. School choice advocates were among them and have plenty to celebrate in the new spending plan. “There is...
EDUCATION
INFORUM

Letter: A different approach is needed for some schools

Why does educational equity occupy a collective blind spot on our legislature’s and governor’s consciousnesses?. A recent Forum news story titled, ”Explorer Academy opens, ‘challenging boundaries’ of education”, told the story of what a large urban area can do when it focuses its attention on an education opportunity. A key...
EDUCATION
Washington Post

The assertion of ‘parental choice’ in schools is headed in disturbing directions

The destructive right-wing march through our institutions continues apace. There is considerable debate on the causes of the GOP victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial election: President Biden’s dismal approval ratings? Glenn Youngkin’s talent as an ideological shape-shifter? But Republican activists believe their assault on critical race theory in public schools struck a chord — and it now has national momentum.
EDUCATION
Jane Timken
Lima News

Letter: 31% not of right mind

• Approve sending thousands of unvaccinated illegal immigrants to cities by charter plane paid by our tax dollar?. • The halting construction of pipelines while importing oil from foreign sources. • Paying illegals who totally disregarded our laws while not improving our inner cities while the plight of homeless veterans...
OHIO STATE
Daily Local News

LETTER: Chester County school directors must once again focus on education

It’s disturbing to see Unionville-Chadds Ford groups fighting against masking in schools (“School mask controversy boils over in Unionville”, Daily Local News, November 19). These people planned to come unmasked to school board meetings, threatening the safety of those in attendance. Equally upsetting, an individual disrupted two different districts’ meetings (“Police remove speaker from Spring-Ford School Board meeting,” Nov. 17).
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
The 74

Facing a Substitute Teacher ‘Crisis,’ Utah Schools Approve Incentive Pay

Marguerite Roza, director of the Edunomics Lab at Georgetown University, delves into a conversation in Education Next concerning how school leaders can most effectively use COVID-19 relief funds to accelerate learning, give students needed support, and position schools for success as the pandemic wanes.  Roza touches on promising ways she’s seeing the money being spent, […]
UTAH STATE
Island Packet Online

School choice advocate announces run for SC superintendent of education

A school choice advocate who leads a local conservative think tank said she’s running to be South Carolina’s next state superintendent of education. Ellen Weaver, president and CEO of the Palmetto Promise Institute and chairman of the South Carolina Education Oversight Committee, announced her candidacy Sunday in an editorial published in The State newspaper.
COLUMBIA, SC
WHAS11

School Choice: JCPS looking at changes to student assignment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) says it's working to give west Louisville families more options on where their kids can go to school. For decades, many students continue to be assigned to facilities far away, hurting their experiences. People have criticized the busing of students cross-county for years.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Reason.com

Study: School Choice Programs Save States Money

More than 18 months into a pandemic that has upended school districts across the country, parents increasingly support alternatives to the traditional top-down public school system. But school choice doesn't just offer more options to families—a new study suggests that it has benefits for states too. EdChoice, a nonprofit that...
EDUCATION
@JohnLocke

Critics Say School Choice Is Privatizing Our Schools and Decimating Budgets. The Evidence Says Otherwise.

Critics of school choice claim the practice privatizes education, siphons money from the public schools, and changes how schoolchildren are educated. While a review of enrollments shows a slight uptick in private school enrollment over the last decade, it is more likely that most students who left traditional public schools enrolled in charter schools (which are public schools) or home schools.
EDUCATION
lamesacourier.com

Guest Editorial: California deserves school choice

The California public school system is currently sinking like the Titanic. A couple of decades ago California public schools were some of the best in the country. But those days are long gone. The last two years have been a wake up call for parents, and a disaster for children. In Sacramento when politicians talk about school choice, they are usually talking about money. But when parents talk about school choice, they are talking about something far more personal and far more important than tax dollars. Inherently, citizens understand that school choice is about giving kids and parents a choice, a voice and a future. The landmark Educational Freedom Act would bring true school choice to all K-12 students in the state who choose to opt in to the proposed program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Why are masks not heavily enforced in public schools?

The pandemic has seen an increase in cases in Salt Lake County recently -- with upwards of 1,600+ cases on a daily average. The public schools say that masks are required and, as a student, I can fully confirm that masks get a very light encouragement indoors. This issue has...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

Community Policy