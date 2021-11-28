ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcycle crash among family’s obstacles

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 5 days ago
LIMA — It isn’t as if things had been easy for Todd and Mary prior to last March.

When that month unfolded, however, the couple’s lives — and economic circumstances — turned on a dime.

Granted, it’s not unusual for a working-class family of six, including four children, to endure financial setbacks.

Even so, their stress level shifted into another gear in the spring, when Todd experienced a motorcycle crash that culminated in substantial injuries to his rib.

As a result, he missed months of work in the traffic safety industry and just recently returned to the job on a part-time basis.

Mary said that Todd’s collarbone is only 50% healed and must be careful, so as not to break an inserted plate.

“I have been having a lot of shoulder pain,” he said.

Pain has been persistent within the family in other ways this year, as a pair of uncles passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

As for what would be helpful to find under the Christmas tree, they could use pajamas and bathrobes to stay warm this winter. In the meantime, Mary’s mother has been doing her part to supply articles of clothing.

The couple’s quartet of kids ranges from ages 12 to 17. The attire they wear stretches from size 16 for the boys and one girl, and size 14 for the other girl.

In 2022, the eldest daughter is expected to finish high school, which presents a challenge of its own.

“We are trying to pay for her graduation,” Mary said.

Despite the hurdles her family is striving to overcome, she expressed gratitude for what they already have.

“I would like to thank everyone for making this possible to help my family,” Mary said. “We greatly appreciate it.”

Reach James Luksic at 567-242-0399.

