New to MyFitnessPal

I'm in my mid 60s, and I have just started a journey towards health. My goals are to lose about 60 pounds eventually, increase stamina, and maintain balance and mobility as I age. I'm not too bad right now, but not where I'd like to be. And now I'm going to show my absolute ignorance of basic exercise understanding. :8-/ On work days, I climb on my elliptical for 10 minutes at about 8-9 mph. I don't always track my heart rate, but when I do it's usually around 130. Sometimes I try to push the last 30 seconds, and that usually takes my breath away for a few minutes. What is this type/style of exercise doing for/to me?

