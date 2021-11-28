New to MyFitnessPal

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I am new to being in forums and communities. I first want to say I am so proud of you all for taking control of your food lifestyle. I have been struggling with my weight for a very long time. After having my son at age 40 I lost control of...

FIRST For Women

Melt 14 Pounds in a Week and Reverse Signs of Aging by Adding This Ingredient to Your Diet

One of the most popular health-food superstars of the 1950s is staging an amazing comeback among medical experts and weight-loss gurus alike. What’s so great about this oldie-but-goodie? For one thing, it’s as effective as it is simple. As Mehmet Oz, MD, host of The Dr. Oz Show, told his audience, “My Oz-approved superfood for super weight loss is so small, it’s hard to imagine it revs up weight loss in such a big way.” What’s got Dr. Oz so excited? Wheat germ! “Here’s what I love about wheat germ,” he says. “It’s easy to add to your diet and doesn’t cost very much.”
EatThis

Want a Flatter Stomach? Do These 4 Exercises Every Morning, Trainer Says

Many of my clients come to me with a common fitness goal: They want to lose fat, build muscle, and get a flatter stomach. In order to get a flatter stomach, you have to be doing the right things consistently: Strength training, eating at a calorie deficit, and getting in your daily steps. If you don't do any of those things, then you're not going to slim down your waistline—no matter how many crunches, situps, and side bends you perform.
EatThis

The #1 Best Eating Habit After 50, Says Dietitian

What happens when you turn 50 besides having your friends tell you it's "the new 40?" You start seeing the symptoms of chronic illness show up in family and acquaintances, if not in your own health. Diseases start to rear their ugly head, the result of a buildup of nutritional insults over the first half of your life, warns registered dietitian nutritionist Isa Kujawski, MPH, RDN, who holds a masters of public health in nutrition and dietetics and owns Mind, Energy, Awareness Nutrition. For example, metabolic disorders like high blood pressure, obesity, pre-diabetes, and type 2 diabetes are lifestyle-related, driven by poor food choices that cause tissue-damaging chronic inflammation.
myfitnesspal.com

A Doctor’s Warning Led to Tiffany’s 140-Pound Weight Loss

“I was tired of being tired,” says Tiffany Kessler, referring to the time in her life when she weighed 330 pounds at 36 years old. As a mother of two, including a daughter with cerebral palsy and developmental delays, she didn’t have energy left in the tank to take care of herself. She says she had reached a weight she never thought she’d see.
SheFinds

The Worst Coffee Mistakes For Weight Loss, According To A Registered Dietitian

Drinking black coffee has more health benefits than we can count on one hand, including several for weight loss alone. “It can be beneficial by providing the body with antioxidants, acting as a diuretic, and improving bowel movements in those with digestive issues,” registered dietitian Trista Best explains. Additionally coffee can help increase energy which is a necessary factor in exercise (which can, in turn, lead to weight loss). So, why isn’t your coffee working for you? Well, you’re probably not drinking it black!
myfitnesspal.com

Intermittent Fasting

Hi! I have had success with intermittent fasting in the past and am looking to make this a lifestyle rather than a diet. I am starting out at 16/8 but am working toward alternating between 18/6 & 20/4. I am 50 years old & have 50lbs to lose. I would love to find some like-minded people out there who are on the same journey as me to offer & receive motivation and support!
myfitnesspal.com

Healthier Alternatives?

What have you found to be good alternatives to your norm (ie cauliflower rice vs white rice)? We definitely need to figure out a healthier way to eat our favorites if we can!. Like a lot of people, I sub plain or Greek yogurt for sour cream.. But my all-time favourite swap is using my Yonanas frozen dessert maker to grind frozen fruit into perfect soft serve "ice cream." Sooo gooood!
myfitnesspal.com

1 year of progress.

Long way to go but I am super happy with my progress. 13% of my body weight in 1 year. That's amazing progress! Good for you! Can really see a difference in your face. Good job,and what a simply beautiful, sweet little boy. Archercc Posts: 37 Member. Melwillbehealthy wrote: »
myfitnesspal.com

New to weightless

Hi my names aaron am 29 5ft 10 and 20stone 10pounds am currently eatting in a small calorie deficit I know this as I've been monitoring and lowering calories every few weeks until I start losing at a slow rate. Am currently only doing weights at the moment I don't...
myfitnesspal.com

Any ideas?

I really need to lose weight. Does anyone have any ideas on how? I know the app helps that but I'm looking be a healthy weight by about May 2022. Log your food. Everything. Eat what you like in portions that fit your goal. Take a walk. Log that. Look...
myfitnesspal.com

2022 Winter 5% Challenge

Are you looking for support? Healthy habits? We originally were on Sparkpeople, which closed in August. We just held our VERY FIRST 5% Challenge in the FALL AND IT WAS A TRUE SUCCESS!! On the 5% Challenges our member ,, who started the 5% Challenges is HERE WITH US @Kaliswalker!! She's lost over 70 lbs!! I've lost over 100 lbs!! WOOHOO AND we are NOT alone, so many have lost from a little to as with us, a lot of weight. AND We've gotten healthy too!! Please come and write your success story to join ours.
myfitnesspal.com

I'm back ...... Ugh!

A couple of years ago I lost 60+ pounds here, mainly eating a plant based diet. Fast forward a couple years later - had covid, got pretty sick, still pretty sick and gained all of the weight back. But I lost about 20 pounds from my illness - which we...
myfitnesspal.com

Weight loss tips

Hey do people recommend logging exercise when trying to lose weight or is it better to try to eat the recommended calories as if you hadn’t exercised?. Every body is different. Right now, my exercise isnt excessively strenuous or taxing and my calorie goal isn’t set at 1200, so I don’t eat back those calories.
myfitnesspal.com

What to Know About the Viral 12-3-30 Workout

Ever since TikToker Lauren Giraldo first posted about the 12-3-30 workout in late 2020, it’s been making the rounds as a quick way to slim down. Giraldo says it’s a game-changer that helped her lose 30 pounds. She also claims she doesn’t watch what she eats at all — and her weight-loss success is all thanks to this workout.
myfitnesspal.com

24 Hours of Exercise per Month Challenge - DECEMBER 2021

Here's the 24 hour challenge thread for NOVEMBER. Let's do it again!! And welcome to any newcomers!. The goal is to accomplish at least 24 hours of exercise during the month.(MORE IS GREAT) Any type of activity that you would log in your diary counts (both cardio and strength training) ~ walking, running, paddling, biking, swimming, gardening, weight training, dancing, HIIT, aerobics, elliptical, rowing, circuit training, stretching, etc. You get the idea.
myfitnesspal.com

5 Surprising Holiday Diet Busters

Research published in the New England Journal of Medicine found participants started gaining weight in October and continued seeing incremental gains in their weight through the New Year. The actual weight gain was minimal — about 1.3 pounds — but it took five months to lose. In other words, eating that pumpkin pie now could affect whether your spring wardrobe fits.
myfitnesspal.com

Hello from the pits of despair

Hello good people of Myfitnesspal. I have been struggling with eating and weight since I was a pre-teen. I've gotten to my goal size several times but keep piling it all back on (and then some!). Right now I weigh more than I did being 9 months pregnant. None of...
myfitnesspal.com

Wanting to understand different exercises.

I'm in my mid 60s, and I have just started a journey towards health. My goals are to lose about 60 pounds eventually, increase stamina, and maintain balance and mobility as I age. I'm not too bad right now, but not where I'd like to be. And now I'm going to show my absolute ignorance of basic exercise understanding. :8-/ On work days, I climb on my elliptical for 10 minutes at about 8-9 mph. I don't always track my heart rate, but when I do it's usually around 130. Sometimes I try to push the last 30 seconds, and that usually takes my breath away for a few minutes. What is this type/style of exercise doing for/to me?
myfitnesspal.com

CBD and Muscle Recovery: A Deep Dive

Today, we understand that proper recovery from strenuous exercise yields enhanced results. But people of a certain age may remember a time when fitness routines were less sophisticated. Fitness is a science now, and exercise buffs constantly seek the latest routines, methods, and supplements to maximize gains. But is there...
Well+Good

Why a Cardiologist Says Every Fitness Regimen Should Include the ‘Big 3’

In 2021, there are at least 2,021 ways to break a sweat. Whether you're lacing up your roller skates, hula-hooping to put your core to work, or just going out for a simple walk, moving your body comes with serious psychological and physical benefits. But when it comes to best workouts for heart health, Michael Weinrauch, MD, a New Jersey-based cardiologist, says three types of fitness take the cake.
