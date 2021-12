The 49ers lost their top receiver, their No. 2 running back and their biggest playmaker all at once Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium. Deebo Samuel, who represents all three roles for the Niners, went down with a groin injury late in the third quarter on a run play. He did not return and will be evaluated after getting an MRI Monday, but said after the game that he was not too concerned about his prognosis.

