Chad le Clos Dealing With Knee Injury, Hoping to Return by ISL Final. During the first couple meets of the International Swimming League (ISL) playoffs, Energy Standard has been missing one of its stars. South Africa’s Chad le Clos, the gold medalist in the men’s 200 butterfly at the 2012 Olympics and now a 29-year-old grizzled veteran, pulled out of the last two FINA World Cup meets in October with a knee injury that has continued to bother him. According to Energy Standard head coach Tom Rushton, le Clos’ injury prevents him from pushing off the wall and kicking hard.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 14 DAYS AGO