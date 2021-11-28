ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Your pictures on the theme of 'home comforts'

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe asked our readers to send in...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
westmilfordmessenger.com

Virtual. Enjoy ‘Holiday Tales’ from the comfort of your own home

The Pushcart Players of Verona, New Jersey, will present a virtual multi-cultural celebration of the holiday season called Holiday Tales – A season of Miracles now through Dec. 19. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Kwanzaa or Chanukah, this musical has something for everyone. Stories include O. Henry’s “The Gift of the...
VERONA, NJ
Daily Mining Gazette

Left out of family fun; Go back home where you’re comfortable and enjoy your life

Dear Annie: I am a single mother to my one daughter, who is now 29. She moved from our hometown because that’s where she met her husband, and she now has a son, my grandson, who is 1 1/2 years old. She asked me when she first got pregnant if I would move down to where they live to babysit Monday through Friday for them. Long story short, I did move. I left all my friends and family behind, although they are only two hours away. And now she decided to have him in day care, so I only babysit on an as-needed basis.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TrendHunter.com

Street Art-Themed Homes

Durack Architects, an Australia-based architectural company, recently converted an old clothing ware into a new three-bedroom home in Sydney, Australia. The love for utilitarian styles brought sparked the couple's interest in the old building. Built with an open layout, the warehouse was not originally conducive to a family home. The...
HOME & GARDEN
Eye On Annapolis

Best Seasonal Themes For Your Wedding This Coming 2022

A couple will often choose a date and a venue for their wedding early in the planning process, but they will also need to decide on a concept. Earlier in the planning phase, choosing a theme may help shape and construct the whole appearance and feel of the event, including color schemes, table and décor ideas, and apparel and gowns.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Around The World
windowscentral.com

Post pictures of your latest purchase

Dang short bed trucks.. had to stick it thru the back window of my truck and rest the front of it on the dashboard. Haha.. I just had to do the same thing with a PVC pipe. 10 foot pipe + 5 foot truck bed = stick it through the sliding window.
CARS
yankodesign.com

Relive your memories with this unique gadget that transforms your favorite pictures into scents!

The photo gallery of my iPhone is jampacked with pictures that go all the way back to 2013! These are the prized documented memories of some of the happiest days of my life – ranging right from my time in university to my current adulting days. Do I ever really get the time to go through them? Nope. Do I absolutely want to? YES. In an attempt to help us relive the photographic memorabilia in our smartphones, Yeongseok Go designed ‘transcent’. transcent is an abbreviation of “transform memory into scent”. And, it does exactly that! transcent helps you “meet the forgotten precious memories in the photo album”. It attempts to help you experience the long-forgotten feelings and emotions associated with these images via ‘synesthesia stimulation’.
ELECTRONICS
bookriot.com

Best Picture Books For Adults To Comfort & Delight In

Humans are visual creatures. Seventy percent of the total sensory receptors in our entire body lie in our eyes. We process beauty with ours eyes faster and with more intensity than we do with any other senses. This makes picture books an absolute treat! Picture books intertwine images and words to create a narrative. The images can be made with a wide range of materials, including but not limited to oil paints, watercolours, acrylics and pencil.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
yourcentralvalley.com

Work from home in comfort in the “WorkRobe”

Workrobe is a collection of versatile, stylish and comfortable robes designed for professional women working from home. Each style is meant to be professional and appropriate for Zoom meetings, but also comfortable for working at home. It’s perfect holiday gift for that work-from-home colleague on your Christmas list this year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Distracted By Robyn’s Eyebrows

It was supposed to be a Reddit thread dedicated to Sister Wives and Robyn’s son, Solomon. Kody implemented stricter COVID guidelines because two of his children were sick at young ages. His daughter with Christine, Truely, suffered kidney issues as a toddler. Furthermore, Solomon, Kody’s first biological son with Robyn, had RSV as a baby. When viewers and fans took to Reddit to inquire more about Solomon’s lung problems, a photo of Robyn accompanied it. Unfortunately, not much was discussed regarding RSV as all the focus was on one thing- Robyn’s eyebrows.
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Neighbours brand woman ‘heartless’ after she stopped them parking on her drive

A woman has explained how her neighbours branded her “heartless” for not letting them use her drive as a parking space. Posting on Reddit, the woman said she needs the space to stay clear because her brother has weak joints and needs to be driven to the door of her house to avoid long walks up the path, but her neighbours didn’t exactly show much sympathy when she confronted them about it.
REDDIT
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Men offer to buy daughter outside school - police

Three men holding "a large amount of money" offered to buy a woman's young daughter, police have said. The mother and child were walking along Batemoor Road, Sheffield, at about 08:20 GMT on Wednesday when three men approached her. When the woman refused and ran towards nearby Lower Meadows School,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton and Prince William Announced the Details for Their Christmas Carol Concert

The Cambridges' first-ever Christmas carol concert was already at the center of some drama before its official announcement. The special show, which was supposed to be broadcast on the BBC, has been taken off that channel and given to ITV after the former chose to air controversial documentary The Princes and the Press, despite protests from the royal households.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy