ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

A father and son’s Ice Age plot to slow Siberian thaw

By Independent TV
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn one of the planet’s coldest places, 130km south of Russia’s Arctic coast, scientist Sergey Zimov can find no sign of permafrost as global warming permeates Siberia’s soil. As everything from mammoth bones to ancient vegetation frozen inside it for millennia thaws and decomposes, it now threatens to release...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Age#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Siberian#Ice Sheet#The European Union#Un
Knowridge Science Report

What we discovered on the far side of the Moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China’s...
ASTRONOMY
mymodernmet.com

Scientists Discover a 17,000-Year-Old Woolly Mammoth Roamed Enough to Circle the Earth Twice

In the children's classic film Ice Age, a woolly mammoth and a sabertooth tiger trek far and wide to return a baby to its early human parents. While this interspecies friendship may be a bit far-fetched, a new study published in Science proves that mammoths were, in fact, prodigious walkers. Researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks tested the composition of a 17,000-year-old tusk. Their cutting-edge results demonstrate the mammoth migrated so many miles in his life that he could have circumnavigated the Earth twice.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Mineral from deep inside Earth found on surface for first time: ‘It shouldn’t be there’

Scientists have discovered for the first time a new mineral encased within a diamond from over 600km deep within the Earth’s lower mantle, which they say should’ve fallen apart before reaching the surface.Earth’s lower mantle is the area between the planet’s core and crust. This was a very unlikely discovery as minerals usually fall apart before they reach the Earth’s surface, unable to retain their structure outside of a high-pressure environment, say the researchers, including those from the University of Nevada in las Vegas (UNLV), US.The newly discovered mineral - named davemaoite - could survive such tremendous pressure change...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Mysterious Object Appears Near China’s Shijian-21 Satellite

There are thousands of artificial satellites revolving around the Earth, and it can be a true enigma when once in a while, an unidentified object appears near them. China’s Shijian-21 is one of those satellites, and many more will fill the Earth’s orbit in the near future, especially those that have to grant broadband internet connectivity to remote regions across the world.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earth Science
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Vice

Climate Scientists on the Most Shocking Thing They’ve Seen

There is still room to be extremely terrified. With reports that fruit is cooking on trees in Australia due to inhumanely hot temperatures and New Yorkers drowning in their basements because of flash-flooding, tangible examples of the climate crisis are becoming more and more frequent. It’s here, and it’s happening now. But what’s shocking those on the front lines the most? VICE spoke to five climate scientists to find out.
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

Strange Things Happening in Earth’s Atmosphere: NASA Launches Rocket To Investigate Mysterious Area Above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet’s magnetic field passes overhead. Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth’s atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Dinosaur tail found in Chile stuns scientists

Chilean paleontologists on Wednesday presented their findings on a dinosaur discovered three years ago in Patagonia which they said had a highly unusual tail that has stumped researchers The remains of the Stegouros elengassen were discovered during excavations in 2018 at Cerro Guido, a site known to harbor numerous fossils, by a team who believed they were dealing with an already known species of dinosaur until they examined its tail. "That was the main surprise,â said Alexander Vargas, one of the paleontologists. âThis structure is absolutely amazing." "The tail was covered with seven pairs of osteoderms ... producing a weapon absolutely different from anything we know in any dinosaur," added the researcher during a presentation of the discovery at the University of Chile.
SCIENCE
The Jewish Press

Using Plant Remains TAU Researchers Reconstruct Israel’s Climate by End of Last Ice Age

Based on the identification of plant remains, Tel Aviv University and Tel-Hai College researchers have provided the first detailed reconstruction of the climate in the Land of Israel at the end of the last ice age (between 10,000 and 20,000 years ago). The researchers claim that significant climate changes characterizing the period, manifested by sharp differences in temperature and precipitation not only seasonally but throughout the year, were a significant influence in the transition from a nomadic hunter-gatherer society to permanent settlement and an agricultural way of life.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Total solar eclipse will bring 2 minutes of darkness to Antarctica's months of endless daylight

The Sun hasn’t set in Antarctica since October. Earth’s southernmost continent is currently experiencing a long summer’s day, one that stretches from mid-October until early April. But on Saturday December 4, darkness will sweep across the ice of West Antarctica. The Moon will pass directly in front of the Sun, blocking its light and producing a total solar eclipse. The path of totality crosses the Argentine, British and Chilean Antarctic Territories (which consist of overlapping regions), as well as the unclaimed territory known as Marie Byrd Land. Areas along the path will experience almost 2 minutes of darkness in the...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Killer whales finding new hunting opportunities in melting Arctic Ocean

The climate crisis means reduced levels of sea ice and the shorter time it remains covering the Arctic Ocean are combining to open up greater areas of open water to killer whales, new research reveals.But scientists have warned that the growing presence of these intelligent predators could potentially create an ecological imbalance which would damage habitats and the species which live in them.In recent years, scientists have increasingly tracked killer whales moving into the Arctic, where the animals are capable of teaming up to hunt larger prey such as seals, walruses, and even other species of whale.A research team...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy