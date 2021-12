Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. We have fond memories of the idea of moon pies from the New England summers of our youth, but the actual pies themselves were too often gross, with gritty filling, yucky cake bits, and, in all likelihood, an alarming list of animal ingredients and preservatives. So now we’ve given the treat a plant-based makeover you can feel good about. You may be able to find plant-based marshmallow fluff for sale, but we typically make it ourselves when prepping this vegan moon pie recipe. Try these instructions provided by our favorite vegan marshmallow brand, Dandies.

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO