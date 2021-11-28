ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-28 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-29 11:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and...

alerts.weather.gov

kdal610.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued For The Northland

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The National Weather Service Office in Duluth has issued a Winter Storm Watch from late Saturday night through Sunday night for portions of northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Although there is still some uncertainty concerning the exact track of the snow storm, heavy snow with accumulations...
DULUTH, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Daniels, Eastern Roosevelt, Northern Valley, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 22:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Valley; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Winter Storm conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches are possible along with drifting snow. * WHERE...Daniels, Sheridan, Western Roosevelt, Northern Valley and Eastern Roosevelt Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...To get the latest information on road conditions, call the Montana Department of Transportation road report number by dialing 5 1 1.
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
WNMT AM 650

Winter Storm Watch Issued For The Northland

DULUTH, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Northern Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Northern Phillips; Southwest Phillips WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Winter Storm conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches are possible along with drifting snow. * WHERE...Central and Southeast Phillips, Northern Phillips and Southwest Phillips Counties. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...To get the latest information on road conditions, call the Montana Department of Transportation road report number by dialing 5 1 1.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. In addition, areas of poor visibility are expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected. * WHERE...Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills. * WHEN...9 AM Friday to 3 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca, Northern Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-06 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; Northern Aitkin; South Itasca WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more. * WHERE...Koochiching, North Itasca, North Cass, South Itasca and Northern Aitkin Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Mille Lacs Band, Big Sandy Lake area and the Bois Forte Band, Deer Creek and, Nett Lake areas. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is some uncertainty on storm track therefore snow amounts could change.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Bottineau, Foster, McHenry, Pierce, Rolette, Sheridan, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bottineau; Foster; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette; Sheridan; Wells WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible. Higher amounts possible within heavier snow bands. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and northeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Phillips WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Northern Phillips County. * WHEN...From 5 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Roadways will become snow-covered and slippery.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Daniels, Eastern Roosevelt, Northern Valley, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Valley; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Daniels, Sheridan, Northern Valley and Roosevelt Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Roadways will become snow-covered and slippery. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Burke, Divide, McLean, Mountrail, Renville, Ward, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Burke; Divide; McLean; Mountrail; Renville; Ward; Williams WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible. Higher amounts possible within heavier snow bands. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and central North Dakota. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BURKE COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 03:05:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy, Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or greater possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph late Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota and northeast and east central North Dakota. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce the visibility.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blaine, Eastern Glacier, Hill, Liberty, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Blaine; Eastern Glacier; Hill; Liberty; Toole WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches with highest amounts near the Canadian border. * WHERE...Blaine, Eastern Glacier, Hill, Liberty and Toole Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Central and Southeast Phillips County. * WHEN...From 5 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Roadways will become snow-covered and slippery.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Petroleum WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, mainly north of Highway 200. * WHERE...Petroleum County. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
FERGUS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Phillips WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Southwest Phillips County. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Roadways will become snow-covered.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Valley, Dawson, Garfield, McCone by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Richland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected with periods of blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, mainly north of Highway 200. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Central and Southern Valley, Garfield, McCone, Richland and Dawson Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Judith Basin HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson, Madison, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-04 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Beaverhead; Broadwater; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison; Meagher HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Meagher, Beaverhead, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT

Community Policy