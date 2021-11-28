Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-06 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; Northern Aitkin; South Itasca WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more. * WHERE...Koochiching, North Itasca, North Cass, South Itasca and Northern Aitkin Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Mille Lacs Band, Big Sandy Lake area and the Bois Forte Band, Deer Creek and, Nett Lake areas. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is some uncertainty on storm track therefore snow amounts could change.
