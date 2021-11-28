Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-05 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Valley; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Daniels, Sheridan, Northern Valley and Roosevelt Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Roadways will become snow-covered and slippery. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

DANIELS COUNTY, MT ・ 7 HOURS AGO