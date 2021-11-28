ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

The migrants returned to Iraqi camps from Belarus

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree specially chartered planes have now returned 1,000 migrants from Belarus to Iraq. The majority...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 2

Ndlovukazi Zenabi
4d ago

this is a European practice America needs to emulate with the Illegals/Refugees 0biden & DNC allowed in...!

Reply
6
The Independent

US, EU and allies hit Belarus with coordinated sanctions

The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada on Thursday slapped simultaneous sanctions on dozens of officials, organizations and companies in Belarus with the EU taking aim at those accused of taking part in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants.The four have targeted Belarus since President Alexander Lukashenko won yet another term in office last year after elections that the West and other observers say were fraudulent, and over the security crackdown on peaceful protestors that followed.The U.S. State Department said the U.S. Treasury has “identified three aircraft as blocked property and designated 32 individuals and...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US, Europe expand Belarus sanctions for 'orchestrating' migrant crisis

The United States, Canada and European allies stepped up pressure Thursday on the regime of Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko, widening sanctions on officials and businesses for allegedly stoking a migration crisis for political reasons. The sanctions targeted senior security and justice officials, prominent media figures, one of Lukashenko's sons, defense-related firms and a major fertilizer exporter. Also targeted were state airline Belavia, tour operators and hotels that have collaborated with the government in luring thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to the Polish and Lithuanian borders, sparking a migration and humanitarian crisis. The sanctions were in response to "continuing attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus, disregard for international norms and repeated acts of repression," said a joint statement from the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Stuck in limbo, Syrians in Denmark suffer unbearable wait

Bilal Alkale's family is among the hundred or so Syrian refugees in Denmark whose lives are on hold amid an insufferable legal limbo -- their temporary residency permits have been revoked but they can't be deported. Now, they have no rights. Alkale, who until recently ran his own small transportation company in Denmark, found out in March he wasn't allowed to stay in the Scandinavian country where he has lived as a refugee since 2014, as Copenhagen now considers it safe for Syrians to return to Damascus. His wife and three of his four children were also affected by the decision taken by Danish authorities. Once the ruling was confirmed on appeal in late September -- like 40 percent of some 200 other cases examined so far -- Alkale and his family were ordered to leave.
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationCanada

The EU is the real villain in the Poland-Belarus migrant crisis

In 2019, when we were doing research on the integration of refugees in Romania, the topic seemed irrelevant for Romanians and other eastern Europeans. During an interview we conducted, one member of Romanian parliament stated: “We don’t see them. We don’t meet them on the street, they don’t exist.” Two years later, and eastern European nations that aren’t in the European Union — Serbia, Bosnia, Belarus and Turkey — are being accused of using migrants as pawns against the EU member states of Romania, Poland, Greece and Croatia. Romania is in the news for becoming an entry hotspot for migrants on...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

Belarus vows tough response to new sanctions from west

Belarus has threatened to retaliate after the US, UK and other western countries introduced a new round of sanctions over its government’s human rights abuses and the orchestration of a migration crisis on the border with Europe. “The goal of this entire policy is to economically strangle Belarus,” the Belarusian...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

EU, U.S, Key Western Allies Expand Sanctions On Belarus Regime

The European Union, the United States, and key Western allies have further expanded their sanctions against Belarus's political and economic elite over alleged antidemocratic behavior, rights violations, and the exploitation of migrants by strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime. The European Union said ministers at a council meeting on December 2 adopted...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Belarus migrant crisis disrupts goods supplies to Russia

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The migrant crisis on the Belarus-Polish border has caused logistics problems for Russian food producers, who are suffering losses and risk having to temporarily stop production if the situation worsens. Poland has closed several border crossings with Belarus for cargo transport as the European Union...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Belarus ‘ready’ to receive nuclear weapons from Russia, Lukashenko says in warning to Nato

The president of Belarus has suggested his nation will take advantage of access it has to nuclear weapons via its Russian ally, should Nato decide to arm parts of Europe with similar machinery.It comes amid increasing tensions between Alexander Lukashenko and the EU over the current migrant crisis on the border shared by Belarus and Poland. Less than two weeks ago, Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary-general, announced in a statement that US nuclear weapons currently stationed inside Germany could well be moved to “other European countries” dependant on a decision about which territories leaders want them to sit in.“It is...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

EU Allows Poland, Baltics to Trim Migrant Rights at Belarus Border

BRUSSELS/VILNIUS (Reuters) -The European Union proposed on Wednesday curtailing some rights of migrants at its frontier with Belarus, a gesture towards member states Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, even as Brussels acknowledged border tensions were easing. The EU says Belarus has flown in migrants from the Middle East to push them...
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Hundreds form migrant caravan on way to US border

Yet another caravan of migrants has set off from southern Mexico, saying they are determined to make their way to the US border. Like similar caravans in recent months, hundreds of migrants, who are mainly from Haiti, Central America and Venezuela, began walking Friday from Tapachula, a city on the Guatemalan border, according to a report.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Lithuania says Belarus will keep testing West, urges NATO rethink

VILNIUS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Sunday that the NATO military alliance needed to adjust its stance towards Belarus, whose military, he said, was becoming more integrated with Russian armed forces. Nauseda told a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Belarusian leader accuses Lithuania of dumping dead migrants

MOSCOW (AP) — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday accused Lithuanian authorities of dumping the bodies of migrants on the border between the two countries — a claim rejected by Lithuania amid soaring border tensions between Belarus and its European Union neighbors. Lukashenko also warned that his country will stand...
POLITICS
The Independent

The migrants who got through the Polish border, after paying Belarus troops

Two desperate Syrian refugees who risked their lives to sneak across the border to Poland say they were only successful because Belarusian soldiers had helped them cross.Abu Mohammed, who had made the long journey from war-torn northern Syria, claims the soldiers even charged $2,000 (£1,500) to transport them to the perfect spot and to cut the razor wire.“They took us to what they called ‘no man’s land’ before the Polish border where we stayed for four days with no food or water, waiting for their orders," Abu Mohammed tells The Independent from Germany, where he arrived two weeks ago and...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

'Go through. Go,' Lukashenko tells migrants at Polish border

BRUZGI, Belarus/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko told migrants stranded at the border with Poland on Friday that his country would help them to return home if they wanted but would not force them. Thousands of migrants are stuck on the European Union’s eastern frontier, in what the EU says...
IMMIGRATION
q957.com

Estonian PM warns EU against dropping sanctions on Belarus airline

PARIS (Reuters) – The European Union must not back down from imposing sanctions on Belarus state airline Belavia after several countries in the bloc expressed doubts over the measure, Estonia’s prime minister said on Wednesday, warning that it could weaken the EU’s hand. The EU and NATO have accused Belarusian...
EUROPE
Reuters

Iraqis fly back home after failing to cross from Belarus to EU

BAGHDAD/ERBIL, Iraq, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Iraqis who had camped for weeks at Belarus' borders with the EU seeking to cross into the bloc flew back home on Thursday. Around 430 would-be migrants, mostly Iraqi Kurds, touched down in Erbil in Iraq's autonomous northern Kurdistan region on a flight from Minsk. The plane took off again for Baghdad where it will deposit other returnees, the foreign ministry said.
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Poland says Belarus ferries migrants back to border after clearing camps

BIELSK PODLASKI, Poland/BRUZGI, Belarus – Poland accused Belarus on Friday of trucking hundreds of migrants back to the border and pushing them to attempt to cross illegally, only hours after clearing camps at a frontier that has become the focus of an escalating East-West crisis. The accusation by Poland suggests...
IMMIGRATION

