The Houston Astros intend to compete next season and are in the market for an elite starting shortstop, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. Houston won its fifth division title in six seasons in 2021 and advanced to the World Series for the third time in the last five years. However, starting shortstop Carlos Correa and rotation stalwart Zack Greinke are free agents.

