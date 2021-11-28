ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Are Stories About World Disruptions Always Intriguing?

Cover picture for the articleZombies, Thanos' snap, imminent global destruction—why do we love tearing it all apart?. What happens when society begins to fall to pieces? What things do you see in your everyday life that make you worry the world as we know it might not be around forever?. Of course, these...

No Film School

The Beauty of Villains (and How to Develop Them)

Do you know what storytelling purposes different antagonists serve?. If you know me, you know I love a villain. They're complex, dark, funny, horrible, scary, and sometimes come over to the light in the end—how could you not love such complicated and fun characters?. The idea of villainy was explored...
No Film School

The Great Big Genre-Verse Is Out There

I think we can all agree, you should know the kind of thing you're making when you start out, and you should understand similar titles that are in the marketplace. One of the biggest questions I ask every writer is, "What's your genre?" Genre matters so much. It helps dictate...
The Spun

Legendary Body Builder Has Passed Away At 79

Bodybuilding legend Dave Draper died on Tuesday morning at the age of 79, his family confirmed in a post to social media. Draper’s wife, Laree, shared the devastating news on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. She did not share many details on her husband’s passing, but did say that his death was “calm and peaceful.”
Inverse

An asteroid three times as tall as the is wobbling to Earth

An asteroid is headed towards Earth, wobbling its way to our planet like a football thrown across the universe. Asteroid 2003 SD220 is a highly elongated, tumbling space rock three times as tall as the Empire State Building and almost as tall as Dubai’s Burj Khalifa (the tallest building in the world). The asteroid is making its closest approach on December 17, where it will come within 3 million miles of Earth. That’s about 14 times the distance between Earth and its Moon.
bloody-disgusting.com

Six New Horror Movies Releasing This Week Plus a New Netflix Series from the Director of ‘Train to Busan’!

New horror releases tend to slow down a bit on the road to the holidays, and honestly that’s not a bad thing because it gives us a chance to catch up on all the stuff we missed earlier in the year. During this past Halloween Season alone, so many new movies were released that we can guarantee nobody reading this is entirely caught up, so make good use of the downtime!
Popculture

Nicolas Cage Set to Play Iconic Horror Role

Nicolas Cage has taken on some dark and intense roles over the past several years, and now the actor is set to play an iconic horror character. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cage has been cast as Dracula in Renfield, a film about Dracula's often-misunderstood right-hand man. Nicholas Holt (The Great, X-Men: First Class) has been cast as the titular character and will face off against Cage's father of the bloodthirsty undead.
theplaylist.net

Ridley Scott Backed Out Of Directing ‘Dune’ In The ‘80s Because It Would Have Filmed In Mexico

Now that Denis Villeneuve has proven that “Dune” can be faithfully adapted from its classic source material, film fans are beginning to look back at the earlier attempts with new eyes. And the biggest attempt to get re-examined is David Lynch’s 1984 film version, which has been controversial since its release. But Lynch wasn’t the first director attached to “Dune” back in the ‘80s. Ridley Scott was ready to go on it but backed out after scouting locations where he’d have to shoot.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Rupert Grint Joins Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Series

Guillermo del Toro's upcoming horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities has already amassed a number of talented performers, with the project recently gaining yet another with Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, per Deadline. Given the nature of the anthology series, each episode will see a fresh batch of performers under the helm of different filmmakers, with it being unknown at this time which episode Grint will be starring in. He joins a cast featuring the likes of Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, and Andrew Lincoln from filmmakers such as Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent, and Vincenzo Natali. Cabinet of Curiosities doesn't yet have a release date.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Comedian Torches Anti-Vaxxer In The Audience With An Absolutely Killer Line

British comedian Jimmy Carr jabbed an anti-vax member of his audience with a killer punchline about the coronavirus shot. “Let’s talk about the controversial thing, the vaccine,” Carr said in a preview of his upcoming Netflix special “His Dark Material” released this week. “Who’s not going to take the vaccine...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, Timothy Spall Join Christian Bale in Netflix’s ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

The Christian Bale and Harry Melling Gothic horror-thriller The Pale Blue Eye from director Scott Cooper and Netflix has added Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall and Timothy Spall to the cast. The film, which focuses on an attempt to solve a series of murders that took place at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1830, also unveiled an ensemble cast that includes Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney and Hadley Robinson. Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier and Charlie Tahan will also star. Scott Cooper adapted the screenplay for The Pale...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Reveals Who’s the Funniest

For being such a serious show, with land grabs and murder and business battles, “Yellowstone” also contains moments of pure joy for the cast members. Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica Dutton on the show, spilled the beans on what goes on behind the scenes when people fall out of character. She recently talked with Taste of Country about Season 4 and how filming went.
TV SERIES
pittsburghmagazine.com

Stories Of Our Neighbors: Missionary Of The World

Bart Solarczyk writes poems for people who think they hate poetry. “People at my readings sometimes say, ‘I don’t like poetry, but I like what you’re doing out there.’ I love that,” Solarczyk, 66, says. “I want to draw people in, like a preacher. I think of poets as missionaries of the word.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Nebraskan

REVIEW: ‘Beans’ presents familiar coming-of-age story, hints of intrigue

“Beans” is a coming-of-age film that treads the road too frequently taken by mediocre indie dramas, and it has some occasional verve added by the interesting real-world event that serves as the backdrop to the film’s story. “Beans” is the debut feature from “Mohawk Girls” director Tracey Deer. Deer, along...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicolas Cage to Star as Dracula in Universal Monster Movie ‘Renfield’ (Exclusive)

Nicolas Cage has made a career of biting into his roles with seemingly reckless abandon, even as he strayed further and further from studio moviemaking and sunk his teeth into indie cinema. Now, in a deal sealed with a vampire’s kiss, Cage is returning to a big-studio movie and will play the meaty role of Dracula in Universal Pictures’ monster movie Renfield. Nicholas Hoult is starring as the titular character, the vampire count’s infamous acolyte and henchman, in the feature directed by Chris McKay, the helmer behind Amazon’s The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie. McKay and Robert Kirkman are producing along...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Reservation Dogs’ Co-Creator Sterlin Harjo Developing Heist Miniseries at FX (EXCLUSIVE)

Fresh off his Gotham Award win for breakthrough series, “Reservation Dogs” co-creator Sterlin Harjo is developing a new miniseries with a Native female lead at FX. The untitled series will see Harjo direct, as well as co-write with bestselling novelist Jonathan Lee. Harjo will also executive produce with Garrett Basch, through the latter’s new label Dive. While plot details are under wraps, the title is described as a heist thriller centered around a Native woman. “Reservation Dogs,” co-created with Oscar winner Taika Waititi, represented a notable hit this year as an FX on Hulu exclusive. Shot entirely on location in Oklahoma, it boasted...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Insecure has always been a sitcom about sitcoms, television about television

"There is Insecure the art work, and Insecure the phenomenon," says Doreen St. Felix. "The show benefitted from the chatter in the late twenty-tens about television undergoing a 'Black Renaissance.' It was true, for a time, that (Issa) Rae was the only Black woman with a premium-cable series. But that statistical fact obscured what made Insecure compelling: its sense of history and community and genre. The series has always been a sitcom about sitcoms, television about television. It was not radical; it liked tradition. There’s no Insecure without Girlfriends. Rae employed a retinue of primarily Black writers and directors who gave the show a house style. And every season, except for this last one, contained a satirical show within a show. References were made to Living Single, Martin, Scandal. These gags clarified the ambition of this suave experiment: to gussy up the familiar with the aesthetics of the new. At the end of the fourth season, there was a 'twist' that many viewers found intolerable. It was soapy, critics argued, to tease another reunion of Issa and Lawrence, and then to introduce an unplanned pregnancy. Fair, but Insecure never promised realism. It was a risk, and an admirable one, to refurbish the tropes of romantic comedy. Still, Insecure could surprise. Some of the best episodes were references to Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy: long, meandering dates, with L.A. glittering behind the lovers. Insecure” filled the hunger we had for a low-key Black comedy of errors. It could have remained comfort food, but as the seasons went along the storytelling matured. The characters changed; aspirations to Black excellence were refreshingly disavowed. The shenanigans alternately vexed or tantalized you. Were you Team Nathan (Kendrick Sampson) or Team Lawrence? Was Molly ridiculous for shunning a lover because he had once hooked up with a man? (She was.) You became dedicated to Insecure as you might become attached to a sport. The theme of this final season is growth. The episodes I’ve seen are funny, melancholic, and not too ambitious plot-wise. The gentle momentum suggests that the series will give us an old-school, satisfying closure."
TV SERIES

