Oklahoma woman dies in hospital following 2-vehicle crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A Bartlesville woman died at a Tulsa hospital from injuries she suffered in a crash involving two vehicles.

Emily Hood, 45, died at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:38 p.m. Friday on US-75/CR 4100, about six miles south of Ramona, Okla., according to OHP officials.

Hood was a passenger in a 2013 Honda Pilot. There were three other passengers in the vehicle, including a juvenile male, all of whom were treated at the Tulsa hospital and later released. The driver, a 47-year-old Bartlesville man, was also treated and released.

The collision also involved a 2018 BMW driven by a 33-year-old Broken Arrow man. He was treated and released from St. John.

How the crash occurred is under investigation.

