If you want to watch the Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Monday, Nov. 22 is topped by Cowboy Bebop, the much-anticipated live action adaptation of the classic anime, which unseated Tiger King 2. Korean supernatural thriller Hellbound is at No. 3, and hit animated series Arcane rejoins the list at No. 5 thanks to a new episode drop, with a boost from news of a Season 2 renewal.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO