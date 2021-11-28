ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

One dead after fatal car crash in Prince George’s County

By Katie Rhee
 5 days ago

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. (WDVM) — One man is dead after crashing into a tree shortly after noon on Saturday in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Prince George’s County Police say the man was driving eastbound on Temple Hill Road near Jean Marie Drive when he left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The victim has not yet been identified and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident closed down both directions of Temple Hill Road since the accident was reported for the investigation.

It is unknown whether alcohol was a factor in this accident.

Robert Bailey
5d ago

Seems like everyday this week in the DMV, someone has been killed in a car accident. This is the second involving crashing into a tree. 😔

