Mental health suffers in COVID pandemic

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARLINGEN — Many families have been through a dark time the past two years with the pandemic, health experts say. The isolation, the fear of the unknown, the loss of life, and the sudden and radical overhaul of daily lives have left their mark. Doctors, nurses and other health...

KKTV

Health officials, families, teachers pleading for lawmakers to provide more mental health resources to Colorado children amid the pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Health officials, families and teachers are pleading for lawmakers to provide more mental health resources to Colorado child amid the pandemic. 11 News participated in a online press conference hosted by the Children’s Hospital Colorado. Health officials, a parent of 7, school officials and more...
COLORADO STATE
WDTN

Doctors, advocates address children’s mental health crisis caused by pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the pandemic continues, health leaders and child advocates are voicing concerns for the children’s mental health crisis affecting kids of all ages. Whether it was the disruptions to learning in school, to stress at home as families face pandemic-related hardships, child mental health doctors and advocates said there’s a lot […]
DAYTON, OH
10TV

Ohio hospital reports increase in kids’ mental health symptoms during pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio health officials say the COVID-19 pandemic is linked to an increase in kids experiencing mental health conditions. During a briefing held by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Dayton Children's Hospital Chief of Psychology Mary Beth DeWitt discussed the impact COVID-19 has had on children's mental health in the Dayton area.
OHIO STATE
wkms.org

Owensboro schools prepared for mental health issues resulting from pandemic

Kentucky students continue to readjust to in-person classes after the virtual learning and changing schedules of the COVID-19 pandemic. Owensboro Public Schools are addressing mental health issues that may arise after a stressful year that has impacted families across the Bluegrass State. There are a total of 23 counselors and...
OWENSBORO, KY
Nature.com

The impact of lockdown stress and loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health among university students in Germany

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a shutdown of universities in Germany. In a longitudinal design, we compared mental health (depression, anxiety, somatic complaints) of university students in Germany before (June to August 2019) and in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic (June 2020) and determined the impact of pandemic-related stress and loneliness on students' mental health in self-report online surveys. We investigated 443 participants (mean age 22.8Â years), among them 77% female, and 10.4% medical students. A small increase of depression mean scores was observed (F(1,420)"‰="‰5.21; p"‰="‰.023), anxiety and somatic complaints have not significantly changed. There was a medium increase in loneliness from pre-pandemic scores to the pandemic situation (F(1,423)"‰="‰30.56; p"‰<"‰.001). Analyzed with regression analyses, current loneliness and pre-pandemic distress represented the strongest associations with mental health during the pandemic. Additionally, health-related concerns during the pandemic were associated with symptoms of depression [b"‰="‰0.21; 95%CI(0.08; 0.34); t"‰="‰3.12; p"‰="‰.002], anxiety [b"‰="‰0.07; 95%CI(0.01; 0.12); t"‰="‰2.50; p"‰="‰.013], somatic complaints [b"‰="‰0.33; 95%CI(0.18; 0.47); t"‰="‰4.49; p"‰<"‰.001], and loneliness [b"‰="‰0.10; 95%CI(0.03; 0.17); t"‰="‰2.74; p"‰="‰.006]. Social stress due to the pandemic situation was associated with loneliness [b"‰="‰0.38; 95%CI(0.32; 0.45); t"‰="‰11.75; p"‰<"‰.001]. The results imply that university students represent a risk group for psychosocial long-term ramifications of the pandemic.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How to protect your mental health in the face of uncertainty and another COVID variant

Reports about the latest COVID variant of concern, Omicron, have exploded all over the news. No sooner had we learned its name, it had arrived in Australia. Waves of familiar dread are washing ashore for many, just when there was fresh hope we would soon put all this behind us. Will there be masks and lockdowns again? Will we need booster shots? What about border closures?
MENTAL HEALTH
alreporter.com

More than half of those with COVID suffer longer-lasting health problems

More than half of everyone who contracts COVID-19 has some sort of longer health impact as a result, and some for many months afterward, impacting their lives in serious ways, explained UAB’s Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo. “It’s over 50 percent, and that’s consistent across countries. Getting COVID is not fun, but...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCNC

COVID-19 hospitalizations are climbing in North Carolina. Doctors say now is the time to get vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-area health leaders continue to push vaccination and boosters heading into the winter season, hopeful it will offset any possible surge in COVID-19 cases. This comes as some parts of the country are experiencing déjà vu; more than half of the states are seeing a rise in infections as the U.S. closes in on 100,000 new cases a day, again.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA Today

How these schools are addressing COVID-19's impact on student mental health

In a small classroom with brick walls and dimmed lights, six students at BASIS Chandler in Chandler, Arizona sit quietly as they watch a presentation about mental health. “What could happen if someone with a mental health issue doesn’t get treatment?” asks Katy-Marie Becker, a behavioral health nurse educator for Banner Health, which is headquartered in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Georgia Recorder

Grocery workers suffer the mental health effects of customer hostility and lack of safety in their workplace

Brian Mayer, University of Arizona; Melissa A. Barnett, University of Arizona; Mona Arora, University of Arizona, and Sabrina V. Helm, University of Arizona For The Conversation With the holiday season here, consumers are understandably desperate for a “normal” holiday season. For many, that includes big family dinners and Black Friday shopping sprees. Retail and service […] The post Grocery workers suffer the mental health effects of customer hostility and lack of safety in their workplace appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PUBLIC HEALTH

