The Aggies begin postseason play in their first Big South tournament at 7 p.m., Friday in Buies Creek, N.C. The Aggies (19-9, 11-5 Big South) will head into next week's (Nov. 19-21) Big South Conference tournament as the No. 4 seed and will face fifth-seeded USC Upstate for the third time this season. The two teams split the regular-season matchups, with each team winning on its home floor. A&T goes into the tournament, having won four out of their last five.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO