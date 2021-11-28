Camille DePedrini is Open and Grateful for Community Response to Break-in

Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic era, there is plenty to be thankful for in 2021. Vaccine rollouts made it safer to gather in person again, allowing us to reconnect with friends, family and colleagues. Events came back, travel resumed, and life returned to some semblance of normalcy. In the denim industry, 2021 ushered in new innovations that will help to reduce the environmental impact of denim. Specifically at TENCEL, this year has marked a number of new fiber launches that bring the denim industry one step further in its sustainability journey. As the U.S. prepared to celebrate Thanksgiving last Thursday, Carved in Blue asked some members of the denim community to reflect on what they are most thankful for this year—whether personal or professional. Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO