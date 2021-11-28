Eyewitness News Evening Update

Due to the college football, Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m. are preempted. Watch the Eyewitness News Digital Update!

Here's a look at what's making headlines this Saturday.

Asian woman attacked with rock in NYC; Investigation underway

Police say a 60-year-old Asian woman was approached by a 33-year-old man who struck her in the head with a rock in Jackson Heights, Queens Friday.

Islanders games postponed due to COVID cases

New York Islanders games have been postponed through at least Tuesday due to COVID cases, according to the NHL.

UK, Germany, Italy report cases of new omicron variant

UK, German and Italian health officials identified cases of the new coronavirus omicron variant first identified in South Africa.

Small Business Saturday: Pop-up Christmas market launched in NYC

A Christmas pop up market in Bedford Stuyvesant, called Winter Wonderland 2.0, features stands from artists, clothing designers and more.

AccuWeather: Potential snow showers

We'll see a flurry or snow shower around Sunday morning and maybe another sprinkle or flurry in the afternoon.

