NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s the time of year when we think about giving to others. And while this year the pandemic has created an even greater need for those less fortunate, charities say finding volunteers to roll up their sleeves and lend a hand isn’t. Hundreds of volunteers working five- and six-hour shifts are doing something that lets people feel the warm embrace of community. “It has been the easiest thing to do: Get the volunteers. People are hungry to do hands-on work. They’re ready to get out there and support New Yorkers in need,” Shelby Brown, director of volunteer services...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO