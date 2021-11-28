ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

No. 15 UTSA's perfect season ends in blowout at North Texas

By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v7bd3_0d8B2gt900

An undefeated season slipped away from No. 15 UTSA on a rain-soaked Saturday in the Dallas area.

The Roadrunners didn't seem terribly surprised.

Whether it was losing three fumbles early with a slick ball or playing a hot opponent a week after staying perfect on a last-second touchdown, UTSA coach Jeff Traylor sensed the odds getting worse.

North Texas backs DeAndre Torrey and Ikaika Ragsdale combined for five touchdowns while UTSA quarterback Frank Harris had two turnovers and didn't play after halftime in the Mean Green's 45-23 rout of the Roadrunners.

“I think human nature is we probably weren’t as juiced up as we were last week,” Traylor said, referring to a 34-31 victory over UAB. “But it wasn’t like a bad effort. They were at a 10 and we probably played at an eight. And you turn it over three times in the weather, you’re going to get embarrassed, which we did today.”

UTSA (11-1, 7-1 Conference USA), which never started with more than five consecutive wins in the program’s first nine FBS seasons, is still hosting the conference championship game Friday night against Western Kentucky, which beat Marshall 53-21 with the East Division's spot on the line.

No. 1 Georgia and fourth-ranked Cincinnati are the remaining undefeated FBS teams.

“Nobody wanted to go undefeated more than we did,” Traylor said. “So that hurts terribly bad. But we still have everything to still play for.”

The Roadrunners, ranked 10th nationally in rushing defense, had given up six touchdowns on the ground all season. North Texas (6-6, 5-3) matched that late in the third quarter of a fifth consecutive victory that followed a six-game losing streak.

The Mean Green earned bowl eligibility in the first game involving a Top 25 team at their 10-year-old stadium.

“This is the biggest win I’ve had and we’ve had as a program,” said sixth-year coach Seth Littrell, whose future was in question when his team was 1-6. “Just a ranked opponent coming in here and us needing that win to get bowl eligible.”

Ragsdale, a redshirt freshman, had a career-high 146 yards and two touchdowns as North Texas' conference-leading rushing offense finished with 340 yards a week after UTSA allowed its previous season high of 220 in a last-second victory over UAB.

Torrey's third and final TD run was a spectacular 19-yarder where he broke a tackle in the backfield and dashed between two more defenders while still behind the line. He finished with 108 yards, easily outplaying UTSA's Sincere McCormick (60 yards) in a matchup of two of the top 10 active career rushers in FBS.

The Roadrunners were called for pass interference on their first defensive play, fumbled the kickoff after North Texas drove to an opening field goal and muffed two punts, losing possession on the first. UTSA had six fumbles overall.

“I did my best to get those guys ready,” Traylor said. “And I didn’t get them ready. We’re extremely embarrassed by our performance.”

Harris' 69-yard touchdown run pulled UTSA within 17-13 in the second quarter, but the senior later lost a fumble when he dropped the slick ball trying to make a quick throw on third down. Torrey's dazzling 19-yard score came two plays later as part of 28 consecutive points for UNT.

Josh Adkins replaced Harris to start the second half, but the Roadrunners were hopelessly behind before the offense finally got moving again on a 56-yard run by Brenden Brady early in the fourth quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

UTSA: Regardless of the wet conditions, the Roadrunners didn't protect their quarterbacks. The Mean Green had five sacks of Harris and Adkins, and both were running from quick pressure plenty of other times.

North Texas: Littrell probably secured his immediate future after UNT improved to 2-47 against ranked opponents. The only other victory was 14-9 over No. 20 San Diego State on Nov. 2, 1974, at old Fouts Field, which was across the interstate from Apogee Stadium. Littrell is 37-37.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Six weeks after earning the first ranking in program history, UTSA would appear to be in line to stay in the poll at least another week. The College Football Playoff rankings are another story. The Roadrunners were snubbed the first week and No. 22 on the current list. They're likely to be unranked again.

HEALTH OF HARRIS

Traylor said Harris' health wasn't the reason Adkins took over in the second half. But he was evasive about the status of his starter going forward.

“Frank’s status is a concern every day because of the way he practices, the way he plays,” Traylor said. “He’s been a game-time decision every night I’ve ever coached him. He’s always a game-time decision, but the sucker’s always out there. He was crushed I took him out of the game. I mean, bawling, head on my shoulders.”

UP NEXT

UTSA: The Roadrunners beat the Hilltoppers 52-46 on the road in October to reach 6-0 for the first time in program history.

North Texas: The Mean Green will await word on a bowl bid that wasn't even a consideration a month ago.

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For LSU After Hiring Brian Kelly

Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly revealed he would be leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Reactions to the move ranged all over the spectrum, with some calling it a great move and others questioning Kelly’s fit in Louisiana.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
State
Georgia State
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
NFL
On3.com

Former LSU football player responds to Brian Kelly hire

LSU alum and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears couldn’t hold back his excitement over the Tigers hiring Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “I like the Brian Kelly hire. Dude can coach and I want LSU football to win consistently,” Spears wrote on Twitter. After sharing his take, the former Tigers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Littrell
Person
Jeff Traylor
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Has Big Brian Kelly Prediction

Brian Kelly took the LSU job less than 24 hours ago. The aspirations are already sky-high. Walker Howard, a five-star quarterback committed to LSU, is amped up about the Kelly hire. In fact, he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the Tigers win another championship. Howard told a...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names 1 Coach He’s Become A Bigger Fan Of

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has admittedly become a bigger fan of a certain Big Ten head coach in recent years. A couple of years ago, Tennessee was close to hiring Greg Schiano. However, a group of Volunteers fans became outraged about the hire, taking to social media to derail it. The group of fans were successful, as the school backed off the hire and went with Jeremy Pruitt instead.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces New Commitment

5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson has decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. He originally de-committed from Oklahoma on Sunday when Riley was officially announced as the Trojans’ head coach. Nelson didn’t need a lot of time to think about his new home, based on his Twitter. Nelson is part of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utsa#College Football Playoff#North Texas#American Football#Uab#Fbs#The East Division
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame football: First recruiting domino falls after Brian Kelly depature

The Notre Dame football team must tread lightly in the coming weeks, as they hope to hand on to some elite players in the next two recruiting classes. On Monday, news came down that Notre Dame football would be losing head coach Brian Kelly to the LSU Tigers. At first, it was just a rumor, then it became a reality, with Kelly telling his team to meet him for a meeting to discuss his departure at 7 AM ET on Tuesday.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
On3.com

Lincoln Riley shifts blame for messy exit from Oklahoma

New USC head coach Lincoln Riley is a few days into his tenure in Los Angeles, but he isn’t completely done with discussing his decision to leave Oklahoma. On Wednesday, Riley joined Fox analyst Joel Klatt to discuss his abrupt departure from Norman and why the college football calendar forces people to make these quick decisions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Three more Sooners have entered transfer portal

The fallout continues in the wake of Lincoln Riley leaving the Oklahoma football program to become head coach of the USC Trojans. Riley insists that OU’s impending move to the much stronger SEC Conference had no impact on his decision to leave Oklahoma, that the opportunity and timing were right and it was a chance to open a new chapter in his life and for his family.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Report: Top candidate emerges to replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

With the news breaking that Brian Kelly will leave Notre Dame for LSU, the Fighting Irish are wasting little time in finding his replacement. According to Notre Dame beat writer Pete Sampson, sources around the program believe that there will be some momentum among the decision-makers at the university to elevate Marcus Freeman. And if he were to take over, he would be a first-time head coach, which is a rarity at Notre Dame.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

464K+
Followers
118K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy