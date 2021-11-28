ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

No. 9 Baylor in B12 title game after win over Tech, OSU win

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer
 5 days ago

Baylor coach Dave Aranda lauded his ninth-ranked Bears for the season they have had after getting their 10th win earlier in the day.

Now, after a little help, they get to play for a Big 12 title.

Blake Shapen threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, Abram Smith ran for 117 yards with a score and the Bears beat Texas Tech 27-24 on Saturday, keeping alive their hopes of making the Big 12 championship game for the second time in three seasons.

Then more than eight hours later, No. 7 Oklahoma State wrapped up a 37-33 win over No. 10 Oklahoma in Bedlam. The Cowboys, who were already locked into their first Big 12 title game, play Baylor (10-2, 7-2 Big 12, CFP No. 8) next Saturday at the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

“It’s just a great experience,” Trestan Ebner said after Baylor's win about the possibility of advancing. “I feel like if you win the Big 12 championship it’s remembered forever. You have the 2013 and 2014 teams on the field house. And every team after that wants to get on there with them.”

Aranda then talked about the growth of the Bears and how they had come together following a 2-7 record in his debut last season that was altered by the pandemic.

“I think of those things, and so I think in that way we’re a winner,” the coach said. "All of this stuff is going to be extra.”

Baylor lost 24-14 at Oklahoma State on Oct. 2. The Bears had the tiebreaker over Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2) because of their 27-14 win at home two weeks ago at home over the team that had won the last six Big 12 titles.

Shapen hit Trestan Ebner in stride near the 25 for a 61-yard catch-and-run score on the game's opening drive that put Baylor ahead to stay. Shapen had a decisive 9-yard TD pass to tight end Ben Sims with 7 minutes left to respond to a Tech score.

The Red Raiders (6-6, 3-6) still had one more chance after stopping Baylor on fourth down on its 12 with 1:18 and no timeouts left. They got in position for a 53-yard field goal attempt by Jonathan Garibay, who had plenty of leg but pushed the kick wide left on the final play. Garibay, who was 13 of 13 on field goals before then, had a game-ending 62-yarder to beat Iowa State two week earlier.

“Incredibly proud of our team, the fight that they showed,” Sonny Cumbie said of Saturday and all four of his games so far as Tech's interim coach. “It’s so easy when things go against you to take your ball and go home, to take your ball and stop playing and to stop fighting. And if anything, these kids did just the opposite.”

Donovan Smith was 16-of-23 passing for 262 yards with two late TD passes for the Red Raiders, who a week earlier had only 108 total yards in a 23-0 loss to Oklahoma State in their home finale. That was the first time Tech was shut out in a 303-game span since 1997.

Smith's 38-yard TD to Mannix McLane with 11:37 left cut the deficit to 20-17. Baylor responded with a 10-play drive that ended with Shapen's pass to Sims. Then Smith threw a screen pass to tight end Travis Kootz that turned into a 75-yard score.

Shapen completed 20 of 34 passes starting in place of Gerry Bohanon, who injured his right hamstring late in the first half of a 20-10 win last week at Kansas State that Shapen finished.

Abram's Smith's 4-yard TD run for a 17-3 lead with 5 minutes left in the first half came five plays after Raleigh Texada sacked Donovan Smith and forced a fumble he recovered at the Tech 24. Tahj Brooks had a 1-yard TD run to cut Tech's halftime deficit to 17-10.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: New Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire, who was in his fifth season on Baylor's staff before getting hired three weeks ago, did not attend the game. Cumbie will coach the bowl game and remain on McGuire's staff as offensive coordinator. ... Texas Tech has to win its bowl game to avoid a sixth consecutive losing record.

Baylor: The Bears were 7-0 at home for the first time since 2013. They finished their seventh 10-win season, six of those coming in the past 11 years. ... Shapen is the fourth Baylor quarterback in a row to win in his first start, following Charlie Brewer, Jalan McClendon and Bohanon.

GARIBAY WINNERS

Cumbie said “10 times out of 10” he would want Garibay trying that field goal at the end of the game.

“Didn’t go our way,” Cumbie said. “He’s the reason why really we're 6-6 and going to a bowl game.”

Garibay's kick at the end of the Iowa State game that got Tech bowl eligible was the longest game-winner in the final minute of an FBS game. He also had a 32-yard field goal with 18 seconds remaining in a 23-20 win at West Virginia on Oct. 2.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech will find out next weekend who and where it will play in its first bowl game since 2017.

Baylor had to wait to see if its next game was for the Big 12 title or in a bowl.

