ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

30 photos of natural wonders you won't believe are real

By Erin Joslyn
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djJWg_0d87c8JW00
Thampitakkull Jakkree // Shutterstock

30 incredible photos that show the true power of nature

It's often said that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and precious few would refute the premise that the world around us—from majestic mountain ranges to turquoise seas—is a treasure trove of awe-inspiring imagery.

The desire to preserve these images for posterity is hardly a new phenomenon. Shortly after the advent of photography in the mid-19th century, nature joined portraiture as a preferred subject matter among aspiring practitioners. Notable pioneers include Carleton Watkins and William Henry Jackson, whose photographs of Yosemite and Yellowstone, respectively, helped spark creation of the National Park System.

At the turn of the 20th century, however, nature photography transformed from primarily a documentary tool into a burgeoning new art form. Edward Steichen's moody, hand-colored, black-and-white photograph “ Moonlight: The Pond ” introduced an innovative, painterly quality that would influence countless photographers in the years to come. Landscape photography was elevated to even greater heights by the legendary Ansel Adams, known not just for his stunning black-and-white photos of the American West, but also his important conservationist work with the Sierra Club. Today, talents such as Ted Gore, Michael Shainblum, and Daniel Kordan frequently go to dangerous and unprecedented lengths to capture their astonishing images.

Modern research empirically demonstrates the positive effects of nature on the human psyche, measurable by the Connectedness to Nature Scale (CNS). Experts argue that engagement with natural beauty leads to greater life satisfaction. Adams observed that “the world is incomprehensibly beautiful and an endless prospect of magic and wonder.” With that in mind, Stacker surveyed hundreds of images in the public domain, as well as commercial archives, to create this curated slideshow of 30 stunning photographs celebrating the jaw-dropping beauty of the natural world. Scroll through the images and discover wonders off the beaten path and maybe even a few in your own backyard.

You may also like: 100 iconic photos that capture 100 years of history

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYEzG_0d87c8JW00
Erik Harrison // Shutterstock

Grand Prismatic Spring, Yellowstone National Park

One of the crown jewels of Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park, the Grand Prismatic Spring gets its distinctive rainbow hues from the different bacteria that inhabit it. The largest hot spring in the United States, it measures 370 feet in diameter and runs over 120 feet deep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mVBWR_0d87c8JW00
Thampitakkull Jakkree // Shutterstock

The Northern Lights over Mt. Kirkjufell

The aurora borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, provides a spectacular background for this photo of Mt. Kirkjufell, the most photographed mountain in Iceland. The free-standing mountain is thought to resemble a church, hence the name Kirkjufell, or “church mountain.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQCwA_0d87c8JW00
Catalin Lazar // Shutterstock

Vadu Crişului Waterfall, Romania

The sparkling Vadu Crişului Waterfall emerges from a kilometer-long cave in the mountains of Bihor, Romania. Discovered in 1903 during construction of a new rail line, the destination is popular with tourists and rock climbers alike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AxoyK_0d87c8JW00
optimarc // Shutterstock

Aurelia Jellyfish

Aurelia jellyfish, commonly known as moon jellies, are distinguished by their pastel, iridescent coloring and are a popular draw at many aquariums. This photo beautifully details the creature's delicate cilia—fringe-like appendages designed to sweep plankton and small fish toward the salt-water invertebrate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PTx2_0d87c8JW00
Caio Pederneiras // Shutterstock

Sandstone Ridges of Mount Roraima, South America

Surrounded by Venezuela, Brazil, and Guyana, Mount Roraima rises 400 meters above the Earth, ringed by a halo of clouds. Over 2 billion years old, the sandstone cliff is accessible to climbers via a sloping path.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3phKMZ_0d87c8JW00
muratart // Shutterstock

Pamukkale Travertine Pools, Turkey

Pamukkale, which means “cotton castle” in Turkish, has been a popular spot with spa seekers for thousands of years. The ethereal, white travertine rock formations overflowing with thermal, turquoise waters were named a World Heritage Site in 1988.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JYSJ8_0d87c8JW00
muratart // Shutterstock

Glow Worms, Waipu Caves, New Zealand

Intrepid adventurers routinely trek through the pitch-black, mud-slick Waipu Caves on New Zealand's North Island to gaze at the thousands of twinkling glowworms that light up the darkest recesses like tiny, blue fairy lights. Unlike many other tourists destinations, admittance to Waipu Caves and its glowworm galaxy is free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QUZNc_0d87c8JW00
RPBaiao // Shutterstock

Salar de Uyuni Salt Flats, Bolivia

Although the raised geometric forms give it a distinctly modern vibe, the Salar de Uyuni Salt Flats—the largest in the world—are actually the product of evaporated lakes dating to the prehistoric era. This Bolivian natural wonder transforms into a more-than-4,000-square-mile reflective surface when neighboring lakes overflow. A valuable source for salt and lithium, the Flats are also a tourist attraction serviced by a hotel—made of salt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVhGB_0d87c8JW00
Stephen Kucera // Shutterstock

Lake Moraine, Banff National Park, Canada

Picturesque Lake Moraine is nestled in a valley in Alberta's Banff National Park. The glacier-fed lake gets its brilliant blue color via refracted light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IBPfE_0d87c8JW00
Rachmo // Shutterstock

Rough emeralds

The raw beauty of these rough emeralds rivals that of their exquisitely cut cousins—one of the priciest gemstones on the market. The birthstone for May, emeralds were also reportedly a favorite of Cleopatra.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wpbc2_0d87c8JW00
Bill45 // Shutterstock

Sunrise, Hunt's Mesa, Arizona

Early morning light bathes the monumental sandstone formations in out-of-the-way Hunt's Mesa in a rosy glow. Part of the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, the iconic landscape served as the setting for countless Westerns, including the 1939 classic, “Stagecoach.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFJi6_0d87c8JW00
GUDKOV ANDREY // Shutterstock

American flamingos taking flight

This fantastic photo captures a flock of American flamingos in flight, their crimson plumes reflected in the water below. One of just six species of flamingos in the world, they are commonly found in the Caribbean, but have been known to venture as far north as the Florida Everglades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15XXXl_0d87c8JW00
emperorcosar // Shutterstock

Montaña de Siete Colores, Peru

Ideal atmospheric conditions played no small part in the creation of this stunning shot of the remote Mountain of Seven Colors in the Peruvian Andes. The remarkable rainbow hues are the product of striated mineral deposits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kCL0Q_0d87c8JW00
iLongLoveKing // Shutterstock

Giant's Causeway, Northern Ireland

Projecting dramatically into the sea, these approximately 40,000 interlocking, polygonal basalt columns initially suggest the handiwork of a lost, iron-age civilization but are actually the product of an ancient volcanic eruption. According to Irish folklore, this Unesco World Heritage site was built by the mythological hero Finn McCool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oBSef_0d87c8JW00
Shane WP Wongperk // Shutterstock

Butterflies, Kaeng Krachan National Park, Thailand

Kaeng Krachan National Park—a day trip from Bangkok—is home to over 300 species of butterflies. Interested photographers need to make haste, as the habitat is currently threatened by road construction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M96KH_0d87c8JW00
VarnaK // Shutterstock

Caño Cristales, Colombia

Dubbed “the most beautiful river in the world,” Caño Cristales in Colombia's La Macaranas National Park blooms a brilliant shade of red for just a few months out of the year. Visitors in search of the perfect photo op should plan to visit between July and October when the algae that gives the water its rosy hue is in peak flower—and arrange to be accompanied by a licensed guide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OShTi_0d87c8JW00
LBdV // Shutterstock

Three Peaks, Lavaredo, Italy

Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2009, the Italian Dolomites are home this trio of towering mountain peaks. A beloved destination of hikers and photographers alike, the Three Peaks are best visited in the off-season when tourism is at a lull.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12pPbq_0d87c8JW00
Creative Travel Projects // Shutterstock

Wave, Atlantic Ocean

Sylvia Plath referenced the Atlantic, “where it pours bean green over blue,” in her seminal 1962 poem, “Daddy.” The critically acclaimed, mid-century poet's vivid description is echoed in this perfectly timed photograph, which brilliantly captures the raw power of a cresting North Atlantic wave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oFLAo_0d87c8JW00
T-Mizuguchi // Shutterstock

Wisteria, Kawachi Fuji Gardens, Kitakyushu, Japan

A relative of the pea, this purple flowering plant is beloved by the Japanese and is nowhere more celebrated than at the Kawachi Fujien—a private garden of over 150 trees created in 1977. Entry to the annual Wisteria Festival, held in April and May, must be booked in advance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41HWdd_0d87c8JW00
Ondrej Prosicky // Shutterstock

Fiery-throated hummingbird

This startling image captures an iridescent fiery-throated hummingbird, native to Central America, as it hovers in mid-air. Taken head-on, the bird appears to meet the photographer's gaze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vA3sl_0d87c8JW00
Pawika Tongtavee // Shutterstock

Confluence of Zanskar and Indus Rivers, Ladakh, India

Adventurers en route to India's Himalayan monasteries are treated to this spectacular site in the Nimmu Valley, where the blue of the Zanskar River intersects with the celadon-hued Indus. This increasingly popular spot is a day trip from the historic town of Leh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MAB7x_0d87c8JW00
Eric Isselee // Shutterstock

Zebra in the morning mist, Serengeti

The crossing of the Serengeti—undertaken annually by over 2 million wildebeests and zebras—is one of the oldest mammal migrations on Earth. This ethereal photograph depicts a lone, almost ghost-like zebra in the early morning mist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06l9ux_0d87c8JW00
David McNew // Getty Images

Lunar eclipse, Joshua Tree National Park, California

This photo captures the moon in the luminescent penumbra stage over California's Joshua Tree National Park, just before a complete eclipse in May 2003. "The Great American Eclipse" took place Aug. 21, 2017; another is expected Oct. 14, 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t8TrD_0d87c8JW00
Ruslan Kalnitsky // Shutterstock

The Wave, Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs, Arizona

This rippling orange-red sandstone formation became an overnight sensation when it was chosen as one of the wallpapers offered by Windows 7 in 2009. Located in the Coyote Buttes North Special Management Area of the Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness Area, potential visitors must apply in advance for a permit—awarded by lottery—up to four months in advance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DPWHb_0d87c8JW00
Katvic // Shutterstock

Frozen Lake Baikal, Russia

The world's oldest and deepest freshwater lake, Siberia's Lake Baikal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. About five times a year, the surface freezes, creating an expansive “ice desert.” This mesmerizing photo captures a small sample of the lake's naturally occurring ice sculpture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ciyDJ_0d87c8JW00
Brina L. Bunt // Shutterstock

Lava Lake, Erta Ale, Ethiopia

Just looking at this photo of the raging reservoir of lava within the active, 2,011-foot-high volcano in Erta Ale may be enough to induce a hot flash. The level of the lake has receded in recent years, resulting in a cloud of thick smoke obscuring the molten pool from curious lenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3ggG_0d87c8JW00
Donna Carpenter // Shutterstock

Fingal's Cave, Staffa, Scotland

Located on the small Scottish island of Staffa, this sea cave is lined with polygonal basalt columns similar to those that compose Ireland's Giant's Causeway. The 72-foot-tall sea cave runs 270 feet deep and can be reached by boat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49A0kz_0d87c8JW00
Gareth Kirkland // Shutterstock

Wild poppies, Dordogne, France

Each spring, wild poppies dot the rugged landscape of France's Dordogne region, sandwiched between the Loire Valley and the Pyrenees. This incandescent photograph expertly preserves the fleeting beauty of these delicate blooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Epn6z_0d87c8JW00
Jarno Gonzalez Zarraonandia // Shutterstock

Reed Flute Cave, Guilin, China

Discovered in the 1940s by Chinese refugees from the Japanese Army, the Reed Flute Cave in Guilin boasts a stunning array of stalactites and stalagmites. Today, the cave's natural beauty is enhanced by hidden multicolored lights. Graffiti found within the cave, however, indicates that it was a popular destination as far back as the Tang Dynasty in the eighth century BCE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWX2e_0d87c8JW00
Petar B photography //

Ghost mushroom, Australia

This intriguing ghost mushroom was photographed along a walking path in Mittagong, Australia. Bioflourescent fungi derive their mysterious glow from a class of molecules called luciferins, which react when exposed to oxygen and enzymes associated with decay. Aristotle noted the phenomenon—which he dubbed, “foxfire”—back in the fourth century BCE.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

What does the Z mean on Russian tanks? The mysterious symbol explained

Mysterious symbols were painted on tanks ahead of Russia's attack on Ukraine – sparking several chilling theories as to why they are there.Experts have suggested that such markings are generally painted on vehicles before combat to avoid the opposition imitating the symbols. There have since been variations of the symbols, with 'Z' inside a triangle.Professor Michael Clarke, former director of the defence think tank RUSI, told the outlet: "Often these symbols will be location based - they will be communicating where a unit is heading. If they were only to mark the vehicles as being Russian, you could just use...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Photography#Landscape Photography#Ice Sculpture#Russia#The National Park System#American#The Sierra Club
natureworldnews.com

Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
SCIENCE
The Week

Kremlin publishes list of countries it has deemed 'unfriendly' toward Russia

The Russian government on Monday shared an official list of countries and foreign states it's declared as having committed "unfriendly actions" against "Russia, Russian companies, and citizens," reports the Jerusalem Post and Newsweek. According to the Jerusalem Post, the countries and territories mentioned include Australia, the United Kingdom, member states...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
Country
France
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
India
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Scotland
Country
Brazil
L.A. Weekly

Keto Burn DX UK Reviews: Alert! You Won’t Believe This Report!

Keto Burn DX UK: A Product that helps in successful weight loss. Working hard to lose weight? Still not getting healthy weight loss. Over the years many remedies have come but didn’t work effectively to the cause. Many people aren’t knowing the real method to lose weight. Percent of obese people has been increasing every year. New cases are found on the list every year.
WEIGHT LOSS
Vice

A Huge Cocaine Lab Was Found Inside a World Heritage Site in Bolivia

A cocaine laboratory capable of producing two tons of the drug a week was discovered by police inside one of the largest protected wildlife areas in the world. “This is one of the biggest cocaine-refining structures ever dismantled in the region,” said Brazil’s Federal Police in a statement about the lab, which was found February 28 on the Bolivian side of the park, which straddles the Brazilian and Bolivian border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

ScreenSkills Invests £10M In UK High-End TV; Mo Abudu Series Mania Gong; HBO Max Euro Launches; Big Deal Diverse Animation; BBC Studios Academy – Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. ScreenSkills Invests £10M In UK High-End TV The ScreenSkills High-end TV Skills Fund is to invest £10.1M ($13.2M) of industry contributions from UK producers, broadcaster in-house productions and inward investors in the coming year to meet training needs within the booming sector. The 2022-23 investment reps a notable increase in spending from £6.7M ($8.8M) this financial year, which has supported 1,400 individuals to move up in their careers, fill shortage grades and develop professional skills. The flagship program, Trainee Finder, with paid placements for new entrants, will be increased from 120 spots to more...
BUSINESS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy